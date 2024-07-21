As if mastering one sporting discipline wasn’t hard enough, the competitors in the modern pentathlon events have to be aces at five very different sports: fencing (one-touch épée), freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping, pistol shooting, and cross-country running. This sport, which has been going strong for over 100 years, makes for one of the most entertaining event elements of the Summer Olympics.

To catch every minute of the multi-faceted action, here’s when and how to watch each airing. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Thursday, August 8

5 a.m. – M&W Fencing Ranking Rounds (Digital)

Friday, August 9

7 a.m. – Men’s Semifinal A (Digital)

11 a.m. – Men’s Semifinal B (Digital)

Saturday, August 10

3:30 a.m. – Women’s Semifinal A

7:30 a.m. – Women’s Semifinal B (Digital)

11:30 a.m. – Men’s Final (Digital)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Modern Pentathlon & More (Paris Extra 2)

Sunday, August 11