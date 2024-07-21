Modern Pentathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch Every Round

Amanda Bell
Comments
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 17: Modern Pentathlon athlete Jess Davis poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit at Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Summer Olympics

 More

As if mastering one sporting discipline wasn’t hard enough, the competitors in the modern pentathlon events have to be aces at five very different sports: fencing (one-touch épée), freestyle swimming, equestrian show jumping, pistol shooting, and cross-country running. This sport, which has been going strong for over 100 years, makes for one of the most entertaining event elements of the Summer Olympics.

To catch every minute of the multi-faceted action, here’s when and how to watch each airing. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Thursday, August 8

  • 5 a.m. – M&W Fencing Ranking Rounds (Digital)

Friday, August 9

  • 7 a.m. – Men’s Semifinal A  (Digital)
  • 11 a.m. – Men’s Semifinal B (Digital)

Saturday, August 10

  • 3:30 a.m. – Women’s Semifinal A
  • 7:30 a.m. – Women’s Semifinal B (Digital)
  • 11:30 a.m. – Men’s Final (Digital)
  • 5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Modern Pentathlon & More (Paris Extra 2)

Sunday, August 11

  • 5 a.m. – Women’s Final (Digital)

Summer Olympics

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings for 'Jeopardy!'
1
What Is Controversy? 9 ‘Jeopardy!’ Clues That Angered Fans
Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. and Rafael Silva as Carlos, Sierra McClain as Grace and Jim Parrack in Judd, and Rob Lowe as Owen and Amy Acker as Catherine in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
2
10 Best Couples of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ Ranked
Esta TerBlanche of 'All My Children'
3
‘All My Children’ Alum Esta TerBlanche Dies at 51
Mark Henry
4
‘Biography: WWE Legends’: Mark Henry Reflects on Inspiring Journey
Richard Simmons
5
Richard Simmons’ Team Shares the Social Media Post He Planned Before His Death