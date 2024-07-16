Golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch
The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature a lot of time on the green as the world’s best golfers compete for the gold. And if you don’t want to bogey out by missing a single swing, here’s your comprehensive tune-in guide for this year’s coverage.
(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)
Monday, July 29
- 6 a.m. – Golf Central – Paris Preview (NBC Golf)
Tuesday, July 30
- 6 a.m. – Golf Central: Paris Preview (NBC Golf)*
Wednesday, July 31
- 6 a.m. – Golf Central – Paris Preview (NBC Golf)*
Thursday, August 1
- 3 a.m. – Men’s Round 1: Part 1 (NBC Golf)
- 7 a.m. – Men’s Round 1: Part 2 (NBC Golf)
- 9 a.m. – Beach Volleyball, Golf (NBC Ch. 519)
Friday, August 2
- 3 a.m. – Men’s Round 2: Part 1 (NBC Golf)
- 7 a.m. – Men’s Round 2: Part 2 (NBC Golf)
Saturday, August 3
- 3 a.m. – Men’s Round 3: Part 1 (NBC Golf)
- 7 a.m. – Men’s Round 3: Part 2 (NBC Golf)
Sunday, August 4
- 3 a.m. – Men’s Final Round: Pt. 1 (NBC Golf)
- 7 a.m. – Men’s Final Round: Part 2 (NBC Golf)
- 2 p.m. – Men’s Final Round (USA)
Monday, August 5
- 6 a.m. – Golf Central: Paris Preview (NBC Golf)
Tuesday, August 6
- 6 a.m. – Golf Central – Paris Preview (NBC Golf)
Wednesday, August 7
- 3 a.m. – Women’s Round 1: Part 1 (NBC Golf)
- 7 a.m. – Women’s Round 1: Pt. 2 (NBC Golf)
Thursday, August 8
- 3 a.m. – Women’s Round 2: Part 1 (NBC Golf)
- 7 a.m. – Women’s Round 2 Part 2 (NBC Golf)
Friday, August 9
- 3 a.m. – Women’s Round 3: Part 1 (NBC Golf)
- 4 a.m. – Golf, Table Tennis & More (Paris Extra 2)
- 7 a.m. – Women’s Round 3: Part 2 (NBC Golf)
Saturday, August 10
- 3 a.m. – Women’s Final Round: Part 1 (NBC Golf)
- 7 a.m. – Women’s Final Round: Part 2 (NBC Golf)
