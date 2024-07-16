The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature a lot of time on the green as the world’s best golfers compete for the gold. And if you don’t want to bogey out by missing a single swing, here’s your comprehensive tune-in guide for this year’s coverage.

(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Monday, July 29

6 a.m. – Golf Central – Paris Preview (NBC Golf)

Tuesday, July 30

6 a.m. – Golf Central: Paris Preview (NBC Golf)*

Wednesday, July 31

6 a.m. – Golf Central – Paris Preview (NBC Golf)*

Thursday, August 1

3 a.m. – Men’s Round 1: Part 1 (NBC Golf)

9 a.m. – Beach Volleyball, Golf (NBC Ch. 519)

Friday, August 2

3 a.m. – Men’s Round 2: Part 1 (NBC Golf)

7 a.m. – Men’s Round 2: Part 2 (NBC Golf)

Saturday, August 3

3 a.m. – Men’s Round 3: Part 1 (NBC Golf)

7 a.m. – Men’s Round 3: Part 2 (NBC Golf)

Sunday, August 4

3 a.m. – Men’s Final Round: Pt. 1 (NBC Golf)

7 a.m. – Men’s Final Round: Part 2 (NBC Golf)

2 p.m. – Men’s Final Round (USA)

Monday, August 5

6 a.m. – Golf Central: Paris Preview (NBC Golf)

Tuesday, August 6

6 a.m. – Golf Central – Paris Preview (NBC Golf)

Wednesday, August 7

3 a.m. – Women’s Round 1: Part 1 (NBC Golf)

7 a.m. – Women’s Round 1: Pt. 2 (NBC Golf)

Thursday, August 8

3 a.m. – Women’s Round 2: Part 1 (NBC Golf)

7 a.m. – Women’s Round 2 Part 2 (NBC Golf)

Friday, August 9

3 a.m. – Women’s Round 3: Part 1 (NBC Golf)

4 a.m. – Golf, Table Tennis & More (Paris Extra 2)

7 a.m. – Women’s Round 3: Part 2 (NBC Golf)

Saturday, August 10