Golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch

Amanda Bell
SAMMAMISH, WASHINGTON - JUNE 22: A detailed view of the Olympic rings tattoo on the wrist of Lexi Thompson of the United States as she plays the 18th hole during the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club on June 22, 2024 in Sammamish, Washington. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Summer Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature a lot of time on the green as the world’s best golfers compete for the gold. And if you don’t want to bogey out by missing a single swing, here’s your comprehensive tune-in guide for this year’s coverage.

(All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Monday, July 29

  • 6 a.m. – Golf Central – Paris Preview (NBC Golf)

Tuesday, July 30

  • 6 a.m. – Golf Central: Paris Preview (NBC Golf)*

Wednesday, July 31

  • 6 a.m. – Golf Central – Paris Preview (NBC Golf)*

Thursday, August 1

  •  3 a.m. – Men’s Round 1: Part 1 (NBC Golf)
  • 7 a.m. – Men’s Round 1: Part 2 (NBC Golf)
  • 9 a.m. – Beach Volleyball, Golf (NBC Ch. 519)

Friday, August 2

  • 3 a.m. – Men’s Round 2: Part 1 (NBC Golf)
  • 7 a.m. – Men’s Round 2: Part 2 (NBC Golf)

Saturday, August 3

  • 3 a.m. – Men’s Round 3: Part 1 (NBC Golf)
  • 7 a.m. – Men’s Round 3: Part 2 (NBC Golf)

Sunday, August 4

  • 3 a.m. – Men’s Final Round: Pt. 1 (NBC Golf)
  • 7 a.m. – Men’s Final Round: Part 2 (NBC Golf)
  • 2 p.m. – Men’s Final Round (USA)

Monday, August 5

  • 6 a.m. – Golf Central: Paris Preview (NBC Golf)

Tuesday, August 6

  • 6 a.m. – Golf Central – Paris Preview (NBC Golf)

Wednesday, August 7

  • 3 a.m. – Women’s Round 1: Part 1 (NBC Golf)
  • 7 a.m. – Women’s Round 1: Pt. 2 (NBC Golf)

Thursday, August 8

  • 3 a.m. – Women’s Round 2: Part 1 (NBC Golf)
  • 7 a.m. – Women’s Round 2 Part 2 (NBC Golf)

Friday, August 9

  • 3 a.m. – Women’s Round 3: Part 1 (NBC Golf)
  • 4 a.m. – Golf, Table Tennis & More (Paris Extra 2)
  • 7 a.m. – Women’s Round 3: Part 2 (NBC Golf)

Saturday, August 10

  • 3 a.m. – Women’s Final Round: Part 1 (NBC Golf)
  • 7 a.m. – Women’s Final Round: Part 2 (NBC Golf)

