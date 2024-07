When it comes to cycling, there’s a true variety of trades. For some cyclists, it’s all about speed or agility on a mountainous course; for others, it’s about showmanship and pulling off the perfect trick. And the 2024 Paris Olympics will have a bevy of events for fans of all cycling types.

Here’s every cycling event at the Summer Olympics this year, along with information on how to watch. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Saturday, July 27

8:30 a.m. – Men’s & Women’s Individual Time Trials (Digital)

9 a.m. – Women’s Time Trial (NBC Ch. 519)

10:45 a.m. – Men’s Time Trial (USA)

5 p.m. – Men’s Time Trial (NBC Ch. 519)*

Sunday, July 28

8 a.m. – Women’s Mountain Bike (Digital)

8:30 a.m. – Women’s Mountain Bike (NBC Ch. 519)*

Monday, July 29

8 a.m. – Men’s Mountain Bike (Digital)

8 a.m. – Men's Mountain Bike (Digital) 8:45 a.m. – Men's Mountain Bike (USA)*

Tuesday, July 30

7:15 a.m. – Qualification: BMX Freestyle (E!)

7:25 a.m. – BMX Freestyle: Men’s & Women’s Qualifying (Digital)

9:10 a.m. – Qualification: BMX Freestyle (E!)*

Wednesday, July 31

7:10 a.m. – BMX Freestyle: M&W Finals (USA)

8:45 a.m. – Final: BMX Freestyle (USA)

Thursday, August 1

2 p.m. – BMX Racing: Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinal (Digital)

Friday, August 2

2 p.m. – BMX Racing: Men’s & Women’s Semifinal, Finals (Digital)

Saturday, August 3

5 a.m. – Men’s Road Race (CNBC)

Sunday, August 4

8 a.m. – Women’s Road Race (CNBC)

11:10 a.m. – Cycling & More (NBC Ch. 519)

4:30 p.m. – Women’s Road Race (USA)*

Monday, August 5

10:40 a.m. – Cycling & Table Tennis (Paris Extra 2)

11 a.m. – Track: Women’s Team Sprint Finals, & more (Digital)

9 p.m. – Women’s Team Sprint (USA)

Tuesday, August 6

11:30 a.m. – Track: Men’s Team Sprint Finals, and more (Digital)

12 p.m. – Cycling & Table Tennis (Paris Extra 2)

2:15 p.m. – Beach Volleyball, Cycling (USA)

11 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Cycling & More (Paris Extra 2)

Wednesday, August 7

4 a.m. – Cycling & More (Paris Extra 1)

6:45 a.m. – Track: Men’s Individual Sprint, Women’s Keirin, & More (Digital)

11:30 a.m. – Track: Men’s & Women’s Team Pursuit Finals, & More (Digital)

12 p.m. – Team Pursuit Finals (E!)

5 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Cycling & More (Paris Extra 1)

Thursday, August 8

11 a.m. – Track: Women’s Keirin, Men’s Omnium Finals, & More (Digital)

Friday, August 9

3:30 a.m. – Women’s Keirin, Men’s Omnium (USA)

8 a.m. – Track: Men’s Individual Sprint Semifinals, & More (Digital)

12 p.m. – Track: Men’s Individual Sprint, Women’s Madison Finals (Digital)

1 p.m. – Men’s Spirit, Women’s Madison (E!)

Saturday, August 10

11 a.m. – Track: Men’s Madison Final, & More (Digital)

2:30 p.m. – Men’s Madison Final & More (CNBC)

Sunday, August 11