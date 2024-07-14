Artistic Swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics: How to Watch Every Event Live

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 27:Eva Morris (L) and Nina Brown (R) pose during a Paris 2024 Olympic Games New Zealand Artistic Swimming Selection Announcement at Sir Owen Glenn Aquatics Centre on June 27, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images for NZOC)
Phil Walter/Getty Images for NZOC

Athleticism and artistry come together for a very watchable series with artistic swimming competitions, and the best teams in the world will be showing off their best moves this August at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

If you’re hoping to tune in for all of those delicate water dances, here’s a look at all of the Summer Olympic artistic swimming events that will hit TV, streaming, and digital devices this summer. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Monday, August 5

  • 1:30 p.m. – Team: Technical Routine (Digital Live)
  • 2 p.m. – Team: Technical Routine (E!)*

Tuesday, August 6

  • 12 p.m. – Artistic Swimming & More (Paris Extra 1)
  • 1:30 p.m. – Team: Free Routine (Digital Live)
  • 2 p.m. – Team: Free Routine (E!)*
  • 11 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Artistic Swimming & More (Paris Extra 1)

Wednesday, August 7

  •  1:30 p.m. – Team: Acrobatic Routine (Final) (Digital)
  • 1:40 p.m. – Acrobatic Routine (E!)
  • 5 p.m. – Team: Acrobatic Routine (NBC Ch. 519)

Friday, August 9

  • 1:30 p.m. – Duet: Technical Routine (Digital)
  • 3:45 p.m. – Duet: Technical Routine (E!)

Saturday, August 10

  • 1:15 p.m. – Duet: Free Routine (Final) (Digital)
  • 3:45 p.m. – Duet: Free Routine (E!)

