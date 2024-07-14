Athleticism and artistry come together for a very watchable series with artistic swimming competitions, and the best teams in the world will be showing off their best moves this August at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

If you’re hoping to tune in for all of those delicate water dances, here’s a look at all of the Summer Olympic artistic swimming events that will hit TV, streaming, and digital devices this summer. (All times Eastern. An asterisk indicates a repeat airing.)

Monday, August 5

1:30 p.m. – Team: Technical Routine (Digital Live)

2 p.m. – Team: Technical Routine (E!)*

Tuesday, August 6

12 p.m. – Artistic Swimming & More (Paris Extra 1)

1:30 p.m. – Team: Free Routine (Digital Live)

2 p.m. – Team: Free Routine (E!)*

11 p.m. – Encore Coverage: Artistic Swimming & More (Paris Extra 1)

Wednesday, August 7

1:30 p.m. – Team: Acrobatic Routine (Final) (Digital)

1:30 p.m. – Team: Acrobatic Routine (Final) (Digital) 1:40 p.m. – Acrobatic Routine (E!)

5 p.m. – Team: Acrobatic Routine (NBC Ch. 519)

Friday, August 9

1:30 p.m. – Duet: Technical Routine (Digital)

3:45 p.m. – Duet: Technical Routine (E!)

Saturday, August 10