‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ to Be Hosted by A-List Guests Over Summer: See Full List

Amanda Bell
Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Starting next week, Jimmy Kimmel Live will be taken over by a series of celebrities who’ll host the show while Jimmy Kimmel‘s on vacation for the summer.

For the week of June 24, Martin Short will be hosting the late-night show. Guests for the week include Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, as well as Melissa McCarthy, Sienna Miller, Jelly Roll, and Beck. Short’s week will also feature musical performances by Imagine Dragons, Jelly Roll, Beck, and The Warning.

Other guest hosts announced for this summer include Anthony Anderson, Kathryn Hahn, Kumail Nanjiani, Lamorne Morris, Jeff Goldblum, RuPaul, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman. The dates for their TV takeovers will be announced at a later time.

Check out a promo for the summer takeover above.

Jimmy Kimmel Live, weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, ABC

