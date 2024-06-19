Kyle Chrisley Shares Heartfelt Message for Estranged Dad Todd Chrisley

Kyle Chrisley might not be on speaking terms with his dad, Todd Chrisley, but that didn’t stop him from sharing an emotional Father’s Day message to the locked-up reality star on Sunday, June 16.

“Happy Father’s Day Todd Chrisley,” Kyle wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside a photo of Todd holding him when he was a baby. The Story has since expired, but a fan posted a screenshot of the message on the Chrisley Knows Best Reddit forum.

“Even though you won’t talk to me… I miss your ‘goodnight I love you son’ texts more than you know. If only things were different…” Kyle continued in the post.

This isn’t the first time Kyle and Todd have drifted apart. Kyle’s issues with substance abuse led to rifts within the Chrisley family and resulted in Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, becoming the legal guardians of Kyle’s now 11-year old daughter, Chloe Chrisley.

Chloe is now under the care of Kyle’s half-sister, Savannah Chrisley, while Todd and Julie are serving lengthy sentences in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. Savannah has also taken over as guardian of her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley.

Kyle, who only appeared in the first season of the Chrisley Knows Best reality series on the USA, was on speaking terms with Todd before he reported to prison in January 2023. However, something has obviously happened since then that has made them estranged again.

Previous reports have detailed the tensions within the Chrisley family, particularly between Kyle & Lindsie Chrisley (Todd’s children from his first marriage) and Savannah (Todd’s daughter with Julie). Savannah has accused her older siblings of working with the government in the fraud case against her parents.

“My two oldest siblings are from my dad’s first marriage… over the years I feel like there’s been a lot of anger and resentment just over the fact that my parents were together [and] theirs weren’t,” Savannah shared on Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s Old-ish podcast back in November.

She added, “The oldest two were also involved in my parents’ criminal case… they worked with the government; there is a lot of proof to show that.”

In April, Lindsie revealed that Savannah had told her not to attend Todd and Julie’s appeal hearing.

“My sister privately let the message get to us that she did not want us present at the hearing. And it was shared with me that if we were there, there would be issues and that we would be asked to leave,” she shared on her Southern Tea podcast.

“It’s mind-blowing to me, the control and manipulation. It very much alarms me, and I’m just going to leave it at that,” she continued.