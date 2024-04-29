Lindsie Chrisley Reveals Why She Wasn’t at Parents Todd and Julie’s Appeal Hearing

Lindsie Chrisley, the daughter of Todd Chrisley from his first marriage to Teresa Terry, has opened up about the latest family drama after fans noticed she wasn’t in attendance at Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s recent appeal hearing.

Speaking on her Southern Tea podcast, Lindsie confirmed that her sister, Savannah Chrisley, had told her not to attend the appeal, which took place at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, April 19.

“I was not in attendance,” Lindsie said, per the Daily Mail. “I know a lot of people were saying from the footage that they saw from the courthouse that they did not see me there, and that’s because I was not there.”

She continued, “I do feel that it was in the best interest for me and everyone else. My sister privately let the message get to us that she did not want us present at the hearing. And it was shared with me that if we were there, there would be issues and that we would be asked to leave.”

Lindsie didn’t go into specifics of Savannah’s message but said, “It’s mind-blowing to me, the control and manipulation. It very much alarms me, and I’m just going to leave it at that.”

This comes after Savannah conducted a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) on her Instagram Story, where she admitted, “I most certainly told [Lindsie] privately to not attend [the hearing].”

She added, “I told her that she was not wanted, that my dad did not want her there, and that he didn’t care to have a relationship with her,” noting that she send the message through their grandmother Nanny Faye Chrisley.

“So, I said all of these things. I am more than happy that I said them and it’s my parents’ appeal. They have the right to say who they want there and who they don’t,” Savannah continued.

Savannah has previously talked about falling out with her sister following the investigation into Todd and Julie for bank and tax fraud. The Chrisley Knows Best couple were convicted in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison.

“My two oldest siblings [Lindsie and Kyle] are from my dad’s first marriage… over the years I feel like there’s been a lot of anger and resentment just over the fact that my parents were together [and] theirs weren’t,” Savannah shared on Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green‘s Old-ish podcast last November.

She also alleged, “The oldest two were also involved in my parents’ criminal case… they worked with the government; there is a lot of proof to show that.”

Lindsie’s attorney previously denied such claims, telling People in 2019 that she “has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and, as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017.”

At the time of Todd and Julie’s conviction, Lindsie released a statement, saying, “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son, and my family as a whole.”

Speaking after the appeal hearing on April 19, Savannah told reporters that she’d talked to her parents the night before and that they were “doing as best as they can” and hoping that the hearing would be a step toward getting them home.

“We have all come together and we are closer than ever,” Savannah said.