Pat Sajak's Final Episode Is Most-Watched in Over 1,000 Episodes

Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune
It seems a lot of wheel watchers tuned in to catch Pat Sajak’s final bow as host of Wheel of Fortune. According to Variety, the June 7 episode notched 11 million viewers, which was the most in over 1,000 episodes (since April 2020).

Though Sajak’s last episode was taped back in April, it was still an emotional affair for the fans, Sajak, and cohost Vanna White.

Sajak said of the evening, which marked his last after hosting since 1981, “It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade. I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun — no social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing… I hope. Just a game.”

White, who inked a contract to continue her tenure as bedazzled letter-turner when Ryan Seacrest takes the helm, offered an emotional goodbye to Sajak, saying, “Eight thousand episodes went by like that. When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did.”

“As much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones, and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite. We’ve watched our children grow up together, we’ve traveled all over the world, we’ve eaten hundreds of meals together, we’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve celebrated… Oh gosh, what an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you,” White continued.

