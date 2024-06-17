Daniel Radcliffe Reveals ‘His Favorite’ Book He’s Looking Forward To Seeing In Upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Daniel Radcliffe is still a wizard at heart, joining fans in excitement over the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

In an interview with People at the 2024 Tony Awards, following his first-time Tony Award win, Radcliffe revealed that he is most looking forward to seeing one of his “favorite of the books” adapted for the upcoming television series: the final and seventh book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

“The last one, I mean, it’ll be a while before they get to that, I assume, but that was always one of my favorite of the books and of the films,” Radcliffe said.

In April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that they would be making a new Harry Potter series based on the original novels by J.K. Rowling. It has been described as a “faithful adaptation.” The series aims to cover seven seasons, each one dedicated to one of the seven Harry Potter books.

“We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said Casey Bloys, HBO & Max Content Chairman and CEO, in a previous statement. “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon, and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

Rowling – who has faced criticism for her transphobic comments on sex and gender, including from Radcliffe himself – will serve as an executive producer of the series.

Radcliffe portrayed Harry Potter from 2001 through 2011, during which he branched out to stage. He first starred in the West End and Broadway production of Equus in 2007, followed by his return to Broadway in 2011 for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Most recently he co-starred in Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along which earned him this year’s 2024 Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.