When Is the ‘Price is Right’ Season 52 Finale?

The Price Is Right fans will surely want to “come on down” and check out the next couple of weeks of new episodes because the final installment of Season 52 is coming sooner than you might think.

This season of The Price Is Right marked its first at its new location at Haven Studios in Glendale, California, after 51 years of being taped at Television City’s Bob Barker Studio 33 in Hollywood. The season first premiered on Monday, September 25, 2023, and after almost 200 episodes, the season will end on Friday, June 28.

The Price Is Right is expected to return to regular airings in the fall at CBS. Additionally, the eye network has announced that The Price Is Right at Night will return during the midseason as well.

The game show has been on the air since September 4, 1972, and has been hosted by Drew Carey ever since 2007, when Bob Barker decided to retire from his iconic place on the stage.

Carey has since indicated that, unlike Barker, who died at the age of 99 last August, he has no intentions of retiring from the show: “I’ll say, for the record, I wanna die on stage with a microphone in my hand,” he told Entertainment Tonight in May. “I think Bob made a mistake by retiring. I’m not gonna make that same mistake. As long as my heart is ticking and they want me to be on the show, I think I’m gonna do The Price is Right. I just love it. I think I was made for it.”

Season 52 of the show has seen some truly jaw-dropping moments, including what Carey himself called the “best showcase bid in the history of the show.”