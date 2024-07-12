Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi is the toughest man in any room. He’s also usually the smartest. In Tulsa King, Stallone

easily swaggers into character as the stone-cold killer, who’s also a philosophizing mobster holding tight to his own code of ethics.

With CBS airing the first season of the streaming series this summer, and Season 2 premiering on Paramount+ this fall, the iconic actor opens up about his work — and what it’s like being on set with family. (His daughter Scarlet Rose plays barista turned ranch caretaker Spencer.)

Are you glad Tulsa King is now on a broadcast network?

Sylvester Stallone: It was an experiment the first year, but the character, which is quite different than your usual gangster, seems to have caught on. At first, people were not aware that this show was even in existence. Being on CBS would only benefit the second season.

What’s it like seeing your daughter make her acting debut?

At first, I was nervous, trying to give her all the tricks that have taken me decades to learn. I found she’s got presence, something you can’t manufacture. I didn’t want her to be an actress. But I think it’s in our blood. And she’s now written a screenplay.

What scares you?

My wife. And my daughters; they’re fearless around me. They’re not intimidated.

What would you say is your biggest success?

Rocky, because it was out of the blue. I thought I was making a film for drive-ins, the second bill. So it’s all been a bonus. First Blood had a great character too. Rocky’s the ultimate optimist, and Rambo’s the ultimate pessimist. They’re pretty close to different aspects of my personality. It’s wonderful to play something that comes naturally to you.

How many times have you watched Rocky?

Probably 50.

Tulsa King, Season 1 Broadcast Premiere, Sunday, July 14, 8/7c, CBS