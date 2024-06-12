‘Fight Night’ Muhammad Ali Series Starring Kevin Hart Releases Premiere Date, Teaser & First-Look Images

Katie Song
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist - Season 1
Parrish Lewis / Peacock
FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST -- Episode 101 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kevin Hart as Gordon "Chicken Man" Williams -- (Photo by: Parrish Lewis/PEACOCK)

Peacock has announced the release date for the series Fight Night: The Million Dollar HeistThe series, based on the 2020 podcast of the same about Muhammad Ali‘s return to boxing, is set to premiere Sept. 5.

From the official release: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist follows the “infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the ‘Black Mecca.'”

When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Accused of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man fights to clear his name but is pursued by J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force.

The series will star Hart as Chicken Man, Samuel L. Jackson as Frank Moten, Taraji P. Henson as Vivian Thomas, Cheadle as JD Hudson, and Terrence Howard as Cadillac Richie, and Dexter Darden as Ali. Guest stars include Chloe Bailey, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Lori Harvey, and Sinqua Walls.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist - Season 1

Shaye Ogbonna (The Chiserves as creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer, alongside showrunner and executive producer Jason Horwitch. Hart, Will Packer, Sabrina Wind, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Conal Byrne, Carrie Lieberman, Jeff Keating, Lars Jacobson, Erika L. Johnson, and Mike Daniels serve as executive producers. Craig Brewer also serves as executive producers as well as directs four episodes. Tiffany Brown serves as a co-executive producer.

Along with Will Packer Media, the Fight Night podcast was produced by iHeartPodcasts and Doghouse pictures.

Watch the teaser below.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

Chloe Bailey

Dexter Darden

Kevin Hart

Marsha Stephanie Blake

Samuel L. Jackson

Sinqua Walls

Taraji P. Henson

Terrence Howard

