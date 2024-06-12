Please make sure your seat backs and tray tables are in their full upright position because it’s time for Hijack to return to the runway for Season 2. Production on the Idris Elba-led thriller series is now reportedly off the ground.

The show, which debuted on Apple TV+ last summer, was renewed by the streamer in January after initially being billed as a limited series.

Now, new details about how it will take off once again are starting to arrive, so here’s a look at everything we know about Hijack Season 2 so far.

When will Hijack Season 2 premiere?

A release date for Hijack Season 2 has not been announced just yet by Apple TV+. However, Deadline reports that production has officially begun on the season in the United Kingdom.

Who will star in Hijack Season 2?

Idris Elba will return to his role as Sam Nelson and will executive produce alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Tom Nash, George Kay, and Jim Field Smith.

Joining the cast list for Season 2 are Toby Jones, Lisa Vicari, and Christiane Paul, who will be series regulars, per Deadline.

What will Hijack Season 2 be about?

Details about the plot of Hijack Season 2 are being kept under wraps at this time, but one thing fans can probably count on is that it won’t be a direct repeat of the events of Season 1.

When discussing the possibility of a Season 2 before its renewal, Elba told TV Insider, “Look, I’m going to be honest here. I’d like to see Sam come back, but I just don’t want to see another hijack. It’s got to be clever, and we can see him make decisions that are impossible to make. And I think that’s going to be fun for the audience, but it has to be the right setup. So who knows? If the audience really wants it, it’s going to happen.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Jim Field Smith told TV Insider, “I think Sam as a character is really compelling, I think the way Idris portrays him is really compelling, and I think it would always be interesting to see how he would react in other situations, of course.”

What happened in Hijack Season 1?

The first season centered on the hijacking of flight KA29, an international flight from Dubai to London, with Elba’s Sam and other characters as the passengers endangered by the terrorists. Sam, a corporate business negotiator by trade, tries to negotiate with hostage-takers and key officials on the ground and avoid an all-out catastrophe. The season ended on a somewhat conclusive note about the fate of the flight, but it seems there’s more story to tell about Sam in Season 2.

