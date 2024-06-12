Former ESPN host Katie Nolan might have just revealed she’s “in the conversation” to host the upcoming Pop Culture Jeopardy! spinoff, which is set to premiere on Prime Video in the coming months.

Nolan, a long-time Jeopardy! fan who finished as runner-up on Celebrity Jeopardy! 2023, appeared on the latest episode of the What is… A Jeopardy! Podcast, where she was asked about potentially hosting the much-anticipated spinoff series.

“There has been some speculation online about you as the potential host for Pop Culture Jeopardy!,” podcast host Emily Heller asked, per The U.S. Sun “Can you respond to those rumors at all?”

“I can’t,” Nolan responded, playing coy. “But I will say that I would love that, and that would be something I’d be interested in having a conversation about.”

She then appeared to hint at the possibility when she added, “Whether or not I’ve had the conversation, I will just say I can’t respond. But I will say it was an honor to even be mentioned.”

It was announced in May that Pop Culture Jeopardy! would be coming to Prime Video, marking the long-running game show’s first venture into streaming.

According to the official description, the spinoff will see “contestants play in teams of three… and need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights.”

At the time of the announcement, Nolan retweeted the news, leading many fans to speculate about her being the host. In addition to her Jeopardy! fandom, Nolan has previously worked with showrunner Michael Davies and recently toured with the game show as part of Inside Jeopardy! Live.

Nolan revealed she’s aware of the speculation and is honored every time she sees her name mentioned. “I’m in the Jeopardy subreddit, and one day, I saw someone mention me, and I said, ‘That’s me! That’s sick!'”

“No one knows what can ever happen. What’s meant to come to you will come to you,” she continued. “So we’ll just wait and see.”

Nolan is perhaps best known for her work with ESPN, where she hosted the weekly podcast Sports? With Katie Nolan and Always Late with Katie Nolan on ESPN2. She’s also served as a commentator for Apple TV+’s Friday Night Baseball and hosted Garbage Time with Katie Nolan on Fox Sports, the latter earning her a Sports Emmy Award in 2016.

