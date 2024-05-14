The trivia game that everyone loves is coming to streaming!

Prime Video has ordered Pop Culture Jeopardy! from Sony Pictures Television (SPT). This will mark a first for the Jeopardy! franchise, which includes the syndicated show that airs daily as well as prime-time specials including Masters: the first time it moves into streaming. It will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. A host will be announced at a later date. (Ken Jennings hosts the syndicated and primetime shows.)

Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a brand-new twist on the classic quiz show’s “answer-and-question” format that combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture. Contestants will play in teams of three—on the other versions, players compete solo—and need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights.

“Pop Culture Jeopardy is its own cultural moment, marking the first time the iconic franchise will premiere exclusively on a streaming service,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement. “With a team-based approach and pop-culture focus, our global Prime Video customers will exclusively experience this innovative spin on Jeopardy! while testing their knowledge on topics that both define and transcend generations.”

Added Suzanne Prete, President, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Amazon to make Prime Video the home for our new Jeopardy! spinoff series. With Michael Davies at the helm, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is going to be a nail biter for game show enthusiasts who can expect to see teams competing at the highest level of Jeopardy! combined with a fresh twist of pop culture Olympics for the mind…it’s going to be a must-watch for long-time viewers and new fans alike.”

Pop Culture Jeopardy! is produced by Sony Pictures Television for Prime Video. Michael Davies serves as executive producer. For those who wish to compete on Pop Culture Jeopardy!, information regarding the contestant application process will be available soon.

Will you be tuning in to the newest Jeopardy! show? Let us know what you want to see in the comments section, below.