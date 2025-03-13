‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ Champions Reveal What They Did With Their Winnings

The first-ever winners of Pop Culture Jeopardy! have spoken out about how they spent their winnings. The team Personality Hires, consisting of Emily Hogg, Zach Gozlan, and Miranda Onnen, took home $300,000, a trophy, and the title of Pop Culture Jeopardy! Champions. Hogg also competed on regular Jeopardy! on March 11, 2021. Gozlan was on the original series on February 3, 2022. Onnen was on the game show on December 19, 2022.

In this spinoff version of the syndicated series, three teams of three compete against each other to answer pop culture questions relating to TV, movies, sports, music, and more. It is hosted by Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost and streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Hogg, Gozlan, and Onnen hosted a Reddit Q&A on Thursday, March 13, during which Jeopardy! fans asked the three players questions about their time on the show, as well as personal questions. One fan wanted to know what each of the players did with their winnings. “The night we won, I logged on and spent more money than I’m comfortable admitting out loud on a replica of this sweater of Princess Diana’s,” Hogg said.

“When we won our first game, the first thing I said backstage was ‘hell yeah, couch money.’ So I went and bought a sleeper sofa that has since come in handy when my lovely teammates came to New York to share in a watch party together for the semifinals :),” Onnen revealed.

Gozlan said, “I’ve earmarked a large sum of money for ‘something very stupid’ and am giving myself three years to figure out what that is before going to an arcade and buying 5,000 of those one-ticket plastic spider rings. I haven’t done any REALLY big purchase yet, but after we got back I finally bought a poster from one of the first shows I went to that I’d had my eye on for a long time; That was really neat.”

Another fan asked the players what they thought the difference was between regular Jeopardy! and PCJ. Gozlan shared, “There was a ton different between the two experiences, especially considering Emily and I both taped our original appearances during the depths of Covid protocol and lacked audiences, had different ‘green rooms,’ etc. We were able to interact with the other teams plenty, but having two trusted friends on hand with you made it easier to share the nerves and feelings without having to rely on someone you might be about to compete against to give that support.”

He went on to say that playing the game felt the same, but having teammates made it easier because he felt like he didn’t have to know everything. Onnen shared the sentiment saying that having the support system on PCJ was “invaluable and really reduced the stress.”

Pop Culture Jeopardy! has not yet been officially renewed for Season 2. The first season is streaming now.

