‘General Hospital’ Star Tabyana Ali Hits Back at Online Trolls After Racist Comments

General Hospital star Tabyana Ali has had enough of the online trolls and took to social media on Sunday night (June 9) to address her haters and send out a message of positivity.

Ali, who took over the role of Trina Robinson on the long-running soap opera back in 2022, has been the subject of cruel and racist messages ever since joining the show. The negative comments only seemed to increase after her character got into an interracial romance with Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez).

“To anyone that hates me. That’s absolutely fine. I don’t know you and you don’t me but regardless I’m sending you peace, safety, and prosperity,” Ali wrote on X on Sunday.

She continued, “I also pray you touch some grass, see the sun, eat a delicious meal, and find something to do. Peace and love,” before adding, “If you see anybody sending hate, send a ‘’ so they can reflect on themselves and start becoming the person the Lord intend!”

Ali, whose previous credits include New Girl, A Kid Called Mayonnaise, and Stuck Together, followed up with another post, writing, “Okay this is the last time I’m going to speak on this today but we cannot be feeding in to peoples hate. We cannot be giving it back. We cannot stoop to rude/racist people’s level. It doesn’t help. We are fighting too many wars as it is. I believe we will have our world peace.”

“But we got to find another way to fight,” she added. “I’ve realized ignoring doesn’t help but neither does giving the energy back. We’re going in circles and that doesn’t get us anywhere. Everybody might not agree with me but thats okay. I just want to let “those” people know, I see you.”

Ali also called out the haters, saying if they found something to love rather than spreading hate, they wouldn’t spend so much time online being trolls.

“I’m sorry that this is the way you feel like you have to be seen,” she wrote. “I’m sorry that life isn’t happening how you want. But if you found something you loved to do other than hurting people. You would never have the energy to say what you’ve been saying to people ONLINE!”

She concluded, “I promise life is more beautiful and peaceful and full when you give people and yourself LOVE. I pray you don’t meet God and find yourself disappointed when he shows you the life you could’ve had, if all you had to do was stop giving out that type of energy and just went OUTSIDE!”

Ali’s posts caught the attention of Michele Val Jean, the creator of the upcoming soap The Gates, who wrote, “We haven’t met. I was looking for you Friday [at the 2024 Daytime Emmys] to say hi. Sorry we didn’t connect. But my question here is – why would anyone hate you?”

“And by the way, this question is rhetorical,” Jean continued. “I don’t expect you to answer it. It’s there for the haters to examine their biases about why there would be animosity toward a talented, personable, young black woman for doing her job and taking up space on the planet.”