‘General Hospital’ Stars Josh Kelly & Chloe Lanier Reveal They’re Dating in Real Life

Avery Thompson
Comments
Chloe Lanier at the Daytime Emmys; Josh Kelly on the set of 'General Hospital.'
ABC / Gregg DeGuire/ Getty Images

Surprise! General Hospital star Josh Kelly and alum Chloe Lanier dished at a recent event that they are dating. At the Men of General Hospital event in New York, Lanier arrived at the first event dressed up as Kelly, wearing a fake beard and a baseball cap, according to Soaps in Depth. Later, she revealed to fans at a dinner that she and Kelly are in a relationship.

Lanier and Kelly posed for photos together at the event. However, they didn’t disclose to fans how long they’d been in a relationship and haven’t gone Instagram official just yet.

Kelly currently plays Cody Bell, Mac Scorpio’s (John J. York) son, on the long-running ABC soap. He joined the show in 2022. He got his start in soaps on One Life to Life in 2010 as Cutter Wentworth. Kelly also notably played Jeremy in the Lifetime series UnREAL.

Lanier initially joined General Hospital in 2015 as Patricia Spencer, but she only appeared in two episodes as the character. She was cast as Nelle Benson in 2016. Her character was killed off in 2018, but she has made guest appearances in the years since. Lanier won the 2018 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.

Kelly and Lanier never got the chance to share scenes on General Hospital, but they found each other anyway! (Hey, in the world of soaps, anything is possible. Maybe Nelle will be revived at some point!)

Johnny Wactor’s ‘General Hospital’ Family Mourns ‘One of a Kind’ Actor
Related

Johnny Wactor’s ‘General Hospital’ Family Mourns ‘One of a Kind’ Actor

Since leaving General Hospital, Lanier has appeared in episodes of 9-1-1, Station 19, and Law & Order. She recently shared photos from her time on the set of the 500th episode of the NBC procedural.

“I had the honor (no pun intended) of being a part of the 500th episode of @nbclawandorder – working alongside legends like @tonygoldwyn and Hugh Dancy was a dream and definitely made me a better actor.  One of the best cast & crews I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

General Hospital, Weekdays, 3/2c, ABC

General Hospital - ABC

General Hospital where to stream

General Hospital

Chloe Lanier

Josh Kelly

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Brian Michael Smith, Rob Lowe, Jim Parrack, Julian Works and Natacha Karam — '9-1-1: Lone Star'
1
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Everything We Know About Season 5
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 1
2
CBS Boss Hints at Potential ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Call Out ‘Bozo’ Contestants After Multiple Puzzle Fails
Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell on AGT
4
‘AGT’ Drama: Howie Mandel Reacts After Simon Cowell Breaks Rules
Bill Skarsgard as Penywise
5
‘Welcome to Derry’: Everything to Know About the ‘It’ Prequel Series