Surprise! General Hospital star Josh Kelly and alum Chloe Lanier dished at a recent event that they are dating. At the Men of General Hospital event in New York, Lanier arrived at the first event dressed up as Kelly, wearing a fake beard and a baseball cap, according to Soaps in Depth. Later, she revealed to fans at a dinner that she and Kelly are in a relationship.

Lanier and Kelly posed for photos together at the event. However, they didn’t disclose to fans how long they’d been in a relationship and haven’t gone Instagram official just yet.

Kelly currently plays Cody Bell, Mac Scorpio’s (John J. York) son, on the long-running ABC soap. He joined the show in 2022. He got his start in soaps on One Life to Life in 2010 as Cutter Wentworth. Kelly also notably played Jeremy in the Lifetime series UnREAL.

Lanier initially joined General Hospital in 2015 as Patricia Spencer, but she only appeared in two episodes as the character. She was cast as Nelle Benson in 2016. Her character was killed off in 2018, but she has made guest appearances in the years since. Lanier won the 2018 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series.

Kelly and Lanier never got the chance to share scenes on General Hospital, but they found each other anyway! (Hey, in the world of soaps, anything is possible. Maybe Nelle will be revived at some point!)

Since leaving General Hospital, Lanier has appeared in episodes of 9-1-1, Station 19, and Law & Order. She recently shared photos from her time on the set of the 500th episode of the NBC procedural.

“I had the honor (no pun intended) of being a part of the 500th episode of @nbclawandorder – working alongside legends like @tonygoldwyn and Hugh Dancy was a dream and definitely made me a better actor. One of the best cast & crews I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” the actress wrote on Instagram.

