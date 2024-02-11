‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White Spotted Filming Season 42 in Hawaii

Kaila Stang
Comments
Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White
Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest has been spotted (quite literally) making a big splash in Hawaiian waters while shooting promos for his new venture as the host of Wheel of Fortune.

The American Idol host and Vanna White are currently filming the Hawaii episodes of Season 42 of the show on Waikiki Beach, located on the south shore of Oahu. TMZ reports that the pair were seen standing ankle-deep in the water while talking to the camera when all of a sudden Ryan dove under the water in full snorkel gear. Luckily, Ryan could also stay dry when filming a few promos on land while wearing flip-flops and a Hawaiian shirt. These promos are being filmed at the Hilton Village Waikiki Beach Resort.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AC Wagner (@andrewwag)

This is the first time that Ryan and Vanna have been spotted working together for the show. After longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announced that he would be retiring, an official statement was published on the game show’s X account, which read, “It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We are so excited – Welcome Ryan!”

Based on these photos, it looks like fans can expect a fun and exciting upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune with Ryan as the new host.

Wheel of Fortune - Syndicated

Wheel of Fortune where to stream

Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak

Ryan Seacrest

Vanna White

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mayim Bialik for 'Jeopardy!'
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Boss Explains Why Mayim Bialik Was Fired
Jessica Capshaw as Dr. Arizona Robbins in Grey's Anatomy
2
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Books Jessica Capshaw for Dr. Arizona Robbins’ Return
Jordi Vilasuso
3
‘Y&R’ Star Jordi Vilasuso Gives Update on Hospitalized Newborn Daughter
Nicholas Gonzalez as Levi — 'La Brea' Season 2 Episode 11
4
Nicholas Gonzalez Compares ‘The Good Doctor’ & ‘La Brea’ Deaths
Jon Cryer as Alan Harper and Charlie Sheen as Charlie Harper on 'Two and a Half Men'
5
Jon Cryer Won’t Do ‘Two and a Half Men’ Reboot With Charlie Sheen