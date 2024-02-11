Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Ryan Seacrest has been spotted (quite literally) making a big splash in Hawaiian waters while shooting promos for his new venture as the host of Wheel of Fortune.

The American Idol host and Vanna White are currently filming the Hawaii episodes of Season 42 of the show on Waikiki Beach, located on the south shore of Oahu. TMZ reports that the pair were seen standing ankle-deep in the water while talking to the camera when all of a sudden Ryan dove under the water in full snorkel gear. Luckily, Ryan could also stay dry when filming a few promos on land while wearing flip-flops and a Hawaiian shirt. These promos are being filmed at the Hilton Village Waikiki Beach Resort.

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest were spotted in Waikiki today doing promos for Wheel of Fortune on the beach in front of Hilton Hawaiian Village. pic.twitter.com/5W1VgRVWMS — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) February 10, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AC Wagner (@andrewwag)

This is the first time that Ryan and Vanna have been spotted working together for the show. After longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announced that he would be retiring, an official statement was published on the game show’s X account, which read, “It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We are so excited – Welcome Ryan!”

It’s official! Starting in 2024 @RyanSeacrest will take the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune. We’re so excited – Welcome Ryan! pic.twitter.com/TG5666m2Xc — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) June 27, 2023

Based on these photos, it looks like fans can expect a fun and exciting upcoming season of Wheel of Fortune with Ryan as the new host.