Pat Sajak Lines Up First Gig After Leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Pat Sajak might be leaving Wheel of Fortune, but he is not retiring from show business altogether.

Variety reports that Sajak has inked a deal to return to Hawaii Theater in Honolulu, Hawaii, next summer to star in a play with his longtime collaborator there Joe Moore.

This time, the duo will co-star in a new version of the 1962 stage play Prescription: Murder, which will run from July 31, 2025 to August 10, 2025.

Sajak will star in the play as Roy Flemming, a psychiatrist who creates an alibi to murder his wife; Moore will portray Lt. Columbo, the detective who plays a game of cat-and-mouse with Flemming. (The plot for Prescription: Murder previously hit the small screen in Columbo‘s pilot.)

Moore is a news anchor at KHON-TV but has starred in plays with Sajak multiple times over the years, most recently in 2023 for The Sunshine Boys. Their first collaboration took place in 1993 with Prophecy and Honor, and they’ve since shared the playbill on The Odd Couple, The Honeymooners, The Boys in Autumn, Wrestling Ernest Hemingway, and Dial M for Murder.

Of his thespian work in the Aloha State, Sajak said, “It’s a great thing for me to do. First of all, I get to come to Hawaii – actually, first of all, I get to see Joe, and we are old friends and it’s great. And of course, spending time in Hawaii is great. And, you know, as you get older, there’s the work of memorizing a play, and it’s a good measurement of how you’re doing that you can do that. And, happily, I still can, although we have yet to determine that.”

Sajak and Moore have been personal friends for decades longer than their professional collaborations would indicate; in 2021, Moore shared a photo of them together at a very young age, writing, “my old pal, Pat Sajak, emailed me this ancient photo of us taken, I think, sometime during the Jurassic Period. We figured it was probably snapped in 1979, at Nick’s Fishmarket, as we did spend a few evenings there back in the day. The note Pat sent with the photo simply said, ‘Amazing! All these years and we haven’t changed a bit!'”

Friday’s (June 7) episode of Wheel of Fortune marks the last with Sajak as host, with Ryan Seacrest on tap to replace him when the show returns this fall.

Wheel of Fortune, weeknights, check local listings