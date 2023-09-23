‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Says ‘You Don’t Mess With’ Show’s Success

Don’t expect to see big changes — except for the face behind the podium — when Ryan Seacrest takes over for Pat Sajak as host of Wheel of Fortune next year.

“With this game show, it’s such a success and has been for generations,” Seacrest told People, ahead of his 2024 bow as Wheel of Fortune host. “You don’t mess with it, just don’t mess with it. Just get out of the way, say ‘Good evening,’ and let’s play.”

The American Idol host also said he has “so much adrenaline rushing through [his] body” as he gets ready to start his Wheel of Fortune gig in the syndicated game show’s 42nd season. “Excitement is the word because it’s such a phenomenal show,” he raved. “I’ve been a fan. I grew up watching the show, and I can’t wait to take over after the legendary Pat Sajak.”

Sajak, who started hosting the daytime NBC version of Wheel in 1981 and the syndicated nighttime version in 1983, announced this June that he was retiring from his hosting duties after this current 41st season of the game show. Two weeks later, Seacrest announced that he’d be Sajak’s successor.

Last week, Wheel fans learned that co-host Vanna White had signed a two-year contract renewal — following reports of a salary dispute with Sony Pictures Television.

“This is such great news,” Seacrest said in a Sunday TODAY interview. “Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I’ve been very excited to work with her, but now that it’s official, I can say, ‘Congratulations, Vanna.’ I can’t wait. … It’s super important to have Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune. She’s beloved by this country and the viewers, and I can’t even imagine standing next to her on that set being able to say, ‘OK, let’s get to it.’ It’s great news. I’m very happy to hear it and very happy I get to work with her.”

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check your local listings