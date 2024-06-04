‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Are Excited for Ryan Seacrest to Replace Pat Sajak

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

After over four decades at the helm, Pat Sajak will officially step down as host of Wheel of Fortune on Friday (June 7), which means fans will have to get used to Ryan Seacrest as host when the show returns this fall.

While there is always trepidation when it comes to replacing a legendary host (see previously Jeopardy!‘s Alex Trebek and Price is Right‘s Bob Barker), many fans are excited about the change and expect Seacrest to deliver in the role.

“I know people are very on the fence about Ryan Seacrest being the new host of Wheel of Fortune. But I honestly believe that he will be a great fit,” wrote one fan on the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum. “Need I remind you, everyone was on the fence about Drew Carey and The Price is Right after Bob Barker stepped down. And look what happened!”

Others agreed, with one user writing, “If Price could survive with Drew Carey coming after Bob Barker, there’s no way that Wheel will be significantly hurt by Seacrest replacing Sajak. I’m no huge fan of Seacrest, but he’s already a well-established host who has helmed several very successful shows.”

“I don’t see this as a hot take. Ryan is an experienced host, and I’m sure once he gets his feet wet and has the game down pat (no pun intended), he’ll be great,” another added.

Another said, “Ryan Seacrest will be a Wonderful Host!!! I can’t Wait!! He’s so Funny!! And Charismatic.”

Seacrest has hosted American Idol since its debut in 2002 and also succeeded Michael Strahan as Kelly Ripa‘s co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2017 until departing the show in April 2023. It was confirmed last June that Seacrest would replace Sajak as Wheel host following the latter’s retirement.

The experienced host will be joined by long-time letter-turner Vanna White, at least initially. However, many fans have wondered if Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, is being primed to take over the White role eventually. Maggie currently serves as the show’s social media correspondent and has filled in for White in the past.

“They are grooming [Maggie] to take over for Vanna after she eventually retires,” wrote one Reddit commenter.

Another agreed, writing, “I’m sure she’ll be the one to take Vanna’s place when she retires.”

One viewer described Maggie as “cringe” and said they “hope the producers pull the chain on [her] once Pat is gone.”

Others disagreed, though, with one user stating, “Our experience with her for WWE Week last year was really good. She’s a professional, puts in a lot of work, and is quite good at what she does. She’s a fresh young face for a show that has aged considerably.”

“I want to hate her. I do. I am not a fan of nepotism and all that. But she has slowly grown on me. Rich and entitled or not? Girl seems to be genuine,” said another.

What do you think? Are you excited for Seacrest to take over as host? And should Maggie be the one to ultimately replace White? Let us know in the comments section below.