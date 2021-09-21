‘Sex and the City’ Star Willie Garson Dies at 57

The Sex and the City crew has lost a valuable member. Actor Willie Garson has died at the age of 57, his son Nathen confirmed on September 21.

The White Collar alum’s son posted the news to Instagram on Thursday, writing alongside a series of photos and videos of his father, “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.

“I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re[sic] love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathen Garson (@nathen_garson)

According to TMZ, Garson had been battling cancer, but this has not been confirmed as his cause of death.

SATC fans will best remember Garson as the sweet and honest Stanford Blatch, Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) gay male best friend and New York socialite on the HBO comedy series. The actor was also well-known for his run on USA’s White Collar, appearing as con man Mozzie alongside Matt Bomer.

Other TV roles for the longtime TV star — who boasts a whopping 170 acting credits to his name dating back to the ’80s — include Family Ties, Cheers, Mr. Belvedere, Boy Meets World, The X-Files, NYPD Blue, Just Shoot Me!, Quantum Leap, and NYPD Blue. Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. viewers may recognize him from his role as Gerard Hirsch, and last year, he appeared on Supergirl and as a voice on Big Mouth.

He had recently been spotted filming the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That, in New York City alongside Parker and the rest of the cast, reviving his role as Stanford.

Since news broke of his passing, Garson’s Hollywood pals Titus Welliver and Rob Morrow have posted tributes for the star.

There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer pic.twitter.com/Q4Sblb7Nqw — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) September 21, 2021