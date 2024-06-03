‘Suits’ Cast Talk Potential Movie – Will Meghan Markle Be Back?

Could the original Suits cast reunite for a spin-off movie? The show’s stars say there is a strong possibility, but it would require the blessing of the show’s creator, Aaron Korsh.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight from the show’s reunion panel at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on Sunday (June 2), Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Amanda Schull, and Dulé Hill shared their thoughts on a potential film adaptation of the beloved legal drama.

“Honestly, I think it wouldn’t surprise me if they did a model where you end up having some type of film,” said Hill, who played Alex Williams in the show’s final three seasons. He added that he could see a potential project or movie on Peacock for the show.

“Oh my gosh, we’d have so much fun,” added Rafferty, who starred as Donna Paulsen across all nine seasons of the popular USA Network drama.

“It would be a blast,” Hill added. “I mean, I’m just gonna put that out there.”

Adams, who played Mike Ross, also shared his thoughts, revealing that while a movie spin-off isn’t out of the question, a lot depends on Korsh. Currently, Korsh is busy working on the Suits: LA spin-off, which is set to star Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt in lead roles.

“I don’t want to speak for Aaron, but the motivation for him is always story, and if he sits there and he comes up with something that really excited him — whether it be with these characters or new characters like Suits: LA — then when he gets energized about something, something great happens,” Adams explained.

He continued, “That’s how our show happened and that’s how Suits: LA is happening. So I know from him that he’s excited about the idea of some sort of film format for us, but, you know, I think his main job is getting Suits: LA off the ground at the moment.”

“It’s gonna depend on a million things if that can happen, but it is possible,” Adams concluded.

Each cast member agreed they would pick up the phone if Korsh called and asked them to return for a movie spin-off. However, there is one original cast member who might be more difficult to entice back — Meghan Markle.

Markle played Rachel Zane across seven seasons of Suits but retired from acting after marrying Prince Harry in 2018. The Duchess of Sussex told Variety in 2022, “I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not [return to acting].”

But perhaps she could be convinced to make a brief cameo appearance? After all, she recently popped up in a small acting role in an ad for a coffee company she invested in.

Regardless, between the Suits: LA spin-off and potential movie, there is a lot for Suits fans to get excited about.