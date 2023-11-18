‘White Collar’: Matt Bomer Reveals ‘Legitimate Talk’ to Revive USA Series

Don your best fedora, White Collar fans: The USA Network series may be coming back to television. Star Matt Bomer, the actor behind con artist Neal Caffrey, is hyping up a possible revival of the comedy-drama.

“There has been talk. It’s actually very legitimate talk, it’s in conversation,” Bomer told TVLine on Friday. “A lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we’ll see what happens.”

In White Collar, created by Jeff Eastin, Bomer’s Caffrey avoids prison time by striking a deal with FBI agent Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) to help the feds catch white-collar criminals. The series, which aired six seasons between 2009 and 2014, also starred Tiffani Thiessen, Marsha Thomason, Sharif Atkins, Hilarie Burton, Natalie Morales, and the late Willie Garson.

Bomer teased the possibility of a White Collar revival in 2020, too, saying in a “Stars in the House” cast reunion that there were “real conversations happening” around the prospect.

“There’s nothing I would want more than to be on a set with this group of people again,” he said. “There seems to be a lot of excitement about it. What form that takes and how it plays out and whether all the creatives involved can work it out and make it happen has yet to be seen, but we’re all really optimistic and hopeful.”

Eastin is also eager to revisit White Collar, telling fans on Twitter in 2020 that ABC and Disney were “possible homes for a reboot,” since Fox Television Studios, which has been folded into Disney’s 20th Television, had the rights to the series.

“Make it happen before I’m too old to wear a fedora,” Bomer tweeted at the time.

“It’s right here waiting for you,” Eastin replied, sharing a snapshot of one of Caffrey’s dapper hats. “Time to get Neal out of retirement…”