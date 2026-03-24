Why HGTV’s ‘Renovation Aloha’ Stars Are Asking Fans for Prayers

What To Know Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama are asking fans for prayers as Hawai’i recovers from its worst flooding in two decades.

The couple, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, shared resources and encouraged fans to donate to trusted organizations.

The pair’s message comes one week before the Season 3 premiere of their HGTV series, Renovation Aloha.

Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama are asking fans for help ahead of the Season 3 premiere of Renovation Aloha.

The couple took to their joint Instagram account on Sunday, March 22, to spread awareness for those affected by the recent floods in Hawai’i. “Please pray for all those affected by the storm here in Hawai’i that has caused flooding and damage,” they wrote. “We are safe but so many families have lost so much. If you want and feel called to help, please donate if you can, anything helps!”

The couple shared a few “trusted organizations” for fans to donate to, including the Stronger Hawai’i Fund and Post Recovery Flood Efforts. In the post’s caption, they wrote, “Please pray and donate 🙏🏽 While the weather has mostly passed, the healing and recovery are just beginning for so so many. If you know the direct Venmo’s to families impacted, Venmo direct, beware of scams.”

Fans shared their support and well-wishes in the post’s comments. “Praying your family and everyone affected!🙏🏽,” one person wrote. Another added, “Sending so much love to everyone impacted by this ❤️🙏🏻.” Someone else shared, “Thank you for posting this information how we can help🙏❤️‍🩹.”

A different person posted, “Prayers for everyone in Hawaii. Thanks for listing-i was actually wondering how i could. Wishing you all continued safety and wellness. ❤️🙏.” A separate user commented, “So sorry for this terrible experience for so many people on the island. Praying for safety & strength 🙌.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama | Hawaii Real Estate Investors (@kamohaiandtristyn)

Over the past several days, heavy rainfall has caused the islands of Hawai’i to experience their worst flooding in two decades, per the Associated Press. According to the outlet, no deaths have been reported, but over 230 people have been rescued so far.

Kamohai and Tristyn shared their message just one week before their HGTV series, Renovation Aloha, returns for its third season on Tuesday, March 31. Set in Hawai’i, the series follows the couple as they transform houses on the island of Oahu into people’s dream homes.

Shortly before the floods began, Kamohai and Tristyn celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by posting sweet tributes to each other via Instagram. “And just like that in a blink of the eye we make 10 years married! Happy freaking anniversary to us my love,” Kamohai wrote on March 5. “I cannot believe how fast time is flying by but today I intentionally look back at what we have created and know that I would not have been able to do it without you. … Here is to a lifetime of experiences with you.”

Tristyn, for her part, posted, “One decade down… and here’s to the rest of our lifetime creating experiences together! You are my best friend, my soulmate, and my better half. I fall in love with you over and over again. You are who God made for me, my perfect match and my divine partner, I thank our savior for you each and everyday and the life He continues to bless us with. Thank you for leading our family, for taking care of us and being our steadfast rock we can always count on. Can’t wait for the next 10.❤️♾️✝️.”

Renovation Aloha, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, March 31, 8/7c, HGTV