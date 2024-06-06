D-Day’s 80th Anniversary, ‘Criminal Minds,’ NBA Finals Begin, Our ‘Queer Planet’

YouTube

D-Day: The Unheard Tapes

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

The historic landing of Allied troops in German-occupied Normandy 80 years ago, a turning point in World War II, has been dramatized many times, and a production with the BBC adds to the archive, reliving the events in the words of those who were there. Using many previously unheard tapes, the two-part special (airing back to back) features young actors lip-syncing in documentary-style settings to recordings from interviews with British, American and German soldiers as well as French eyewitnesses. Their memories provide a “you are there” context to the sacrifices made on that bloody day.

Saving Private Ryan

At 8/7c, Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning 1998 film Saving Private Ryan, featuring a harrowing recreation of the D-Day landing, provides the prime-time centerpiece to a full day devoted to films and documentaries chronicling the historic event. Followed by the 1962 epic The Longest Day (11/10c), which enlisted many of Hollywood’s biggest names (Henry Fonda, Robert Mitchum, John Wayne, Richard Burton) to act alongside active-duty American and British soldiers as extras to depict the planning and execution of the 1944 invasion.

Criminal Minds: Evolution

Season Premiere

Already renewed for a third season, the reboot of the long-running crime drama returns with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit presented with one of its worst nightmares: Being forced to work with the notorious Elias “Sicarius” Volt (Zach Gilford), last season’s Big Bad, to track down an elusive villain known only as “Gold Star.” The smug serial killer relishes playing Hannibal Lecter to this team of reluctant Clarice Starlings, teasing them with intel he may or may not have regarding a sadistic murderer who was possibly trained by the government. Even worse, he’s cut a deal with the FBI Director (Clark Gregg) that ensures he won’t be charged for the Sicarius crimes if he gets to “Gold Star” first. The season launches with two episodes.

NBA Finals

Special

The pro basketball season concludes with a best-of-seven series pitting the Boston Celtics (with top-10 player Jayson Tatum) hosting the Dallas Mavericks (with top-10 player Luka Doncic and former Celtic Kyrie Irving). Making broadcast history, Doris Burke (an NBA Finals sideline reporter for nine years) becomes the first woman to serve as a game analyst for a men’s professional championship, alongside Mike Breen (calling his 19th consecutive NBA Finals), analyst JJ Redick and reporter Lisa Salters.

Queer Planet

Documentary Premiere

Pride Month programming takes many forms, and now comes a nature special shedding light on species that challenge the presumed gender and sexuality norms. With an irreverent tone set by narrator Andrew Rannells, Queer Planet examines behaviors of fauna and flora including gay penguins, bisexual lions, pansexual primates, sex-changing clownfish and mushrooms that are multi-gendered. Scientists, historians and cultural observers weigh in on the diversity of nature.

Evil

“Are we really on that level of crazy?” wonders professional skeptic Kristin (Katja Herbers), who you’d think by now would be used to it. Even so, a case involving possibly possessed pigs creating a crisis in pork chop psychosis is one for the books. While her colleagues David (Mike Colter) and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) deal with their own issues, Kristin is drawn further into a maternal nightmare when the terrified surrogate who’s carrying her egg that is intended to produce the Antichrist reaches out for help. By comparison, Rosemary’s Baby was a light comedy.

