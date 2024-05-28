Cote de Pablo & Michael Weatherly to Launch ‘NCIS’ Rewatch Podcast Ahead of Spinoff

There is so much for Tiva fans to look forward to as 2024 continues!

Spotify is launching a new weekly video podcast, Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch, with hosts and NCIS castmates Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly, on Tuesday, June 4. It reunites the actors, who will be starring in their own spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva on Paramount+, to rewatch, reminisce, and more.

In each weekly podcast episode, de Pablo and Weatherly will invite a special guest to join them as they rewatch iconic NCIS episodes. Former franchise cast and guest stars making appearances include Sean Murray, Sasha Alexander, Eric Christian Olsen, Jon Cryer, and many more. They will reminisce about the show’s undeniable impact in television and pop culture, and reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from making the cherished TV series. The Spotify video podcast will also feature recurring and interactive segments that will further connect fans and NCIS loyalists.

The new NCIS spinoff was ordered straight to series in February. It picks up with Tony and Ziva raising their daughter, Tali. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them, and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.

In May, de Pablo and Weatherly announced the name of their series in a video shared on social media. During that, de Pablo teased “intrigue, romance, the background of Europe. Impossible situations that will make our life very complicated, but somehow a little something about love.”

Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch is produced by Spotify Studios in partnership with Rabbit Grin Productions. The show is executive produced by Jeph Porter and Rob Holysz and produced by Natalie Holysz, Kasper Selvig and Derek Johnson.

Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch, Podcast Premiere, Tuesday, June 4