‘America’s Got Talent,’ A Ballsy Quiz Show, Bob Barker’s ‘Price Is Right’ Heyday, Inspirational ‘For Love & Life’

America’s Got Talent

Season Premiere 8/7c

What’s the buzz as TV’s top-rated summer talent competition gears up for its 19th season? Think double the Golden Buzzers, with each judge (Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara) now getting two opportunities to move an act immediately forward to the live shows. With Terry Crews returning as host, the auditions get underway with a wild array of novelty acts and ambitious performers putting everything on the line to impress the judges with hopes of getting one of them to become their champion.

The Quiz with Balls

Series Premiere 7/6c

“Release the balls!” is the chant of host Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live) as families line up to answer multiple-choice trivia questions, fearing that a wrong answer will dump them into a tank of water when giant balls are sent down a chute. “My knees are shaking right now,” says one of the contestants in the series premiere. The slapstick antics aren’t as memorable as on Wipeout, but at least the brain gets a mild workout as we play along, trying to remember the names of Bond villains or Monopoly place names. Preceded by the Season 7 premiere of the musical game show Beat Shazam (8/7c), with executive producer Jamie Foxx returning to host with daughter Corinne Foxx.

The Price Is Right

Did you know June 1 (Saturday) was National Game Show Day? If BUZZR says it’s so, who are we to argue? With game shows so prevalent on many of the networks’ summer schedules during the off season, the game-centric network celebrates by offering vintage episodes of The Price Is Right for the first time, featuring one of the genre’s masters: Bob Barker, who passed away last August at 99. With episodes licensed from 1984 and 1985, when he’d already been hosting the show for more than a decade, this is The Price Is Right in its prime.

For Love & Life: No Ordinary Campaign

Documentary Premiere

For many, an ALS diagnosis is a nearly immediate death sentence. Not for Brian Wallach, a lawyer who learned of his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis condition at age 37 in 2017, shortly after the birth of his and wife Sandra Abrevaya’s second child. Brian decided to fight back, advocating for others afflicted by neurodegenerative diseases including ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s by founding the nonprofit I AM ALS to raise awareness and funding for research. The film follows the couple’s crusade and their daily routines, accepting the challenge of living with ALS with grit and even humor.

