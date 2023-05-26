‘Survivor’ 44’s Final 5 Reflect on Their Pivotal Moves & Missteps
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Survivor Season 44 finale.]
What a season of Survivor! While there was plenty of lies told (and awkwardly discovered), this season of the hit CBS competition series featured more honest gameplay than fans are used to. The 26-day format hit its stride with Season 44, finally reprioritizing scenes at the camp that best reveal its players’ personalities. And boy, was this a memorable collection of personalities.
Two of the season-long fan favorites, the ever charismatic Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho and the quirky, emotive Carolyn Wiger, made it into the final three, with Yam Yam’s hyper-specific pitch landing him the win. Their closest ally and third member of the powerhouse Tika Three alliance, Carson Garrett, was also an expert strategist and puzzle whiz.
#Survivor44 fan-favorite (and Sia Award winner!) @carolynwiger talks the jury’s final decision and her feelings on being a no-vote finalist pic.twitter.com/UOo9hFpYqw
— TV Insider (@TVInsider) May 25, 2023
He was only knocked out when losing the fire making challenge to Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, who took a huge risk when sacrificing her immunity to make fire against Carson. She won, and she set a new fire-making record in the process. Lauren Harpe was the last person voted out of the season in the final five tribal council. She left the season as one of its strongest physical players.
Hindsight is 20/20. TV Insider chatted with the four runners up of Survivor 44 after the finale to see what, if anything, they regret from the season, and to dive into the pivotal moves that sealed their finale fates. See their answers in the Survivor 44 finale gallery below, and be sure to check out our exit interview with the Survivor 44 champ, Yam Yam.
Survivor, Season 44 Streaming Now, Paramount+