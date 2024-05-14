Oh, this is such delicious casting! But what else would we expect from the chilling Evil?

Richard Kind and John Carroll Lynch will guest star, and Danny Burstein will return, throughout the show’s four bonus episodes—and Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) is on trial, TV Insider has learned exclusively. These were the episodes Paramount+ ordered to wrap up the series once it was determined the upcoming fourth season (premiering on Thursday, May 23) would be its last.

Kind will guest star as Judge Joseph Jeter. He is a seemingly by-the-books, straight-arrow judge who is overseeing Leland Townsend’s trial and values efficiency at all costs. Lynch plays Henry Stick, the attorney assigned to Leland Townsend. He appears to be a bumbling, barely competent lawyer, but fortunately for Leland, Henry Stick proves to have greater power than is initially evident. Burstein is reprising his role as DA Lewis Cormier. He previously appeared in four episodes in Season 1.

In Season 4, Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches and an evil relic. Throughout, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum. David is recruited by the Vatican’s secret service to “remote view” a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to detect evil. Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it. Finally, all three realize they only have a few weeks left to assess cases because the parish has decided to disband the team due to a lack of funds. This culminates in one last confrontation with Leland and the 60 families that make up Evil in the modern world.

When the four bonus episodes were announced, co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers Robert and Michelle King said in a statement, “We want to thank Paramount+ for giving us four bonus episodes to end EVIL in the world in style.”

What are you hoping to see in the final season and with Leland’s trial? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Evil, Fourth and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, May 23, Paramount+