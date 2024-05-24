Melissa Gorga Slams Teresa Giudice Over ‘Sick Statement’ About Late Parents

The feud between Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice continues on as the former has slammed the latter’s “sick” comments.

Melissa opened up while speaking with Extra‘s Billy Bush at Edge at Hudson Yards in New York City on Wednesday, May 22, confirming that she and her husband (Giudice’s brother), Joe Gorga, are no longer on speaking terms with Giudice.

“I have already ended that, and I think so has [Giudice]… it’s done,” Melissa said of the rift, though she later noted, “No one is on talking terms with anyone.”

She went on to say that viewers might think, “You guys are a family, get it together,” but confessed, “It is not that easy. She has never been happy for us or our marriage.”

Melissa also blasted comments her sister-in-law made, where Giudice said she and Joe’s late parents gave her signs she is on the “right track” by cutting off communication with her brother.

“This is a sick statement that she made,” Melissa said. “What I’m saying is you even want to take that away from [Joe]? Make him feel they’re not approving of his actions? It’s a control aspect, and I don’t care what show you got on first. You’re not controller of me, my husband, or my family. So she can take the drama, you can be the queen of the show, but you’re not the queen of me, my life, my house or my family.”

Melissa and Giudice’s feud has been well-documented on Bravo’s RHONJ, with the pair often butting heads due to family tensions and business-related matters. In Season 13, it was revealed Giudice and her now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, had met with Joe behind Melissa’s back and told him that Melissa was cheating on him (Melissa has denied the allegations).

This drama ultimately ended with Melissa and Joe refusing to attend Giudice’s wedding.

“You can keep the queen of toxicity that’s on you,” Melissa said of her sister-in-law. “But I don’t want to be the queen of toxicity… I’m happy with what I have, living a happy life.”

Joe later appeared in the interview and quipped, “I’m getting a sign… I’m close to heaven.”

He added, “What should I do? Should I bash her? No! No! Know what I’m gonna do? I’m gonna take the right road and not do anything. Cause that’s my sister.”

Melissa and Joe married in 2004 and share three children, Antonia (b. 2005), Giacinto “Gino” (b. 2007), and Giuseppe “Joey” (born 2010).

When Bush asked about the key to a successful marriage, Joe said, “The key is you gotta keep it in the bedroom. Anything she wants me to be I’ll be as long as she’s turned on.”

Melissa added, “Honestly, we date, we have fun, we’re best friends, we travel together, we spend a lot of time together.”