Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has said that “everyone is happier” now that they’ve cut off communication with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice.

Melissa opened up about the strained relationship with her fellow Real Housewife on the latest episode of her podcast, On Display with Melissa Gorga. She told her guest, Denise Richards, that she and her husband (Giudice’s brother), Joe Gorga, have almost zero contact with Giudice these days.

“You are in a very tough spot… and I give you a lot of credit because I can imagine it’s gotta be extremely hard for you and your husband,” Richards said, per People. “Family stuff, oh my god, that’s very difficult.”

Melissa described it as a “rollercoaster,” particularly when filming RHONJ, where both she and Giudice are main cast members.

“And we’re about to air again in the spring, sometime this spring. And it’s very, very different. We don’t even speak to each other,” she shared. “There’s almost zero [communication]… it’s a very, very different season.”

Richards asked the reality star if Giudice still speaks to her brother, to which Melissa quickly replied, “No. Zero.”

After Richards suggested that they might one day “come to an understanding,” Melissa said she is happy with where things currently stand.

“I think it took us a while to get to that point, to realize that this might be what it is, and we need to accept it,” she explained. “I think, finally, everyone’s breathing. We’re actually all — including the other side — everyone is happier how it is right now.”

The feud between Melissa and Giudice has been well-documented on Bravo’s RHONJ. The pair often butt heads due to family tensions and business-related matters. Giudice’s business arrangements with her now-husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas and her brother Joe had badly damaged the family relationship.

Season 13 only saw things get worse between all parties, ultimately ending with Melissa and Joe refusing to attend Giudice’s wedding. This came after it was revealed Giudice and Ruelas had met with Joe behind Melissa’s back and told him that Melissa was cheating on him (Melissa has denied the allegations).

During the BravoCon in November 2023, where Melissa and Giudice kept separated, Melissa said (per People), “I’ve come to a point in my life where, you know, you can try, you can try, you can try, but at some point you need to protect your peace and you need to create a boundary and I think that’s what I did and that’s what we’re doing.”

“When something is really toxic and it doesn’t work for you and it makes you uncomfortable, you don’t need to force yourself to be around it,” she added. “It’s okay to let something go. I am protecting my peace. We should all protect our peace. I think that’s a wonderful thing and everyone should do that.”