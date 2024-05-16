The CW Announces 2024-2025 Primetime Schedule – Which Shows Are Missing?

Martin Holmes
Comments
Superman & Lois and Sullivan's Crossing
Katie Yu/The CW; Freemantle

The CW has unveiled its slate for the fall 2024-2025 season with returning favorites and new titles, including the expansion of the network’s CW Sports content.

Hit scripted series Superman & Lois will return for its final season, and it’s the only pre-Nexstar era show currently on the schedule for next season. Canadian drama series Sullivan’s Crossing is also set to return.

This means popular scripted dramas such as Walker, All American, and All American: Homecoming remain in limbo. None of those shows appear on the fall lineup and aren’t confirmed to return at midseason either.

“No decisions have been made yet on those titles,” a network representative told TVLine.

Instead, the lineup includes new scripted programming, including Joan, starring Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and The Librarians: The Next Chapter, a spinoff of the original fantasy adventure series The Librarians.

In terms of unscripted, the CW will add a brand-new game night featuring Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble — two games families have enjoyed for decades and hosted by fan-favorites LeVar Burton and Raven-Symoné, respectively.

However, various other unscripted series are missing from the schedule, including, FBoy IslandLovers & LiarsMasters of IllusionPatti Stanger: The Matchmaker, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Co-productions Wild Cards and Sight Unseen and acquisitions like The ChosenFamily LawChildren Ruin Everything, and Son of a Critch are also absent from the lineup.

ABC Fall 2024 TV Schedule: 'Grey's' Moves, Plus What's Being Held for Midseason?
Related

ABC Fall 2024 TV Schedule: 'Grey's' Moves, Plus What's Being Held for Midseason?

Meanwhile, the network is upping its sports content, with WWE NXT set to debut on Tuesday nights, moving over from the USA Network. The CW will also be airing Pac-12 college football and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“The Fall 2024 season is another leap forward in the bold transformation of The CW Network, as we continue building a media brand with broadcast at its core,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. “The CW is currently enjoying three consecutive quarters of growth and we are looking forward to a fall schedule that is stronger than ever.”

Check out the full CW Fall 2024-2025 schedule below.

MONDAY

8:00-9:00PM TRIVIAL PURSUIT (New Series)
9:00-10:00PM SCRABBLE (New Series)

TUESDAY

8:00-10:00PM WWE NXT (Network Debut)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (Season 2)
9:00-10:00PM JOAN (New Series)

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Season 4)
9:00-10:00PM THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER (New Series)

FRIDAY

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season 13)
8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)
9:00-10:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Season 2)

SATURDAY

CW SPORTS SATURDAY

SUNDAY

7:00-10:00PM THE CW SUNDAY MOVIE NIGHT

Sullivan's Crossing - The CW

Sullivan's Crossing where to stream

Superman & Lois - The CW

Superman & Lois where to stream

Sullivan's Crossing

Superman & Lois

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Amy Schneider on Jeopardy! Masters
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Drama as ‘Masters’ Thriller Ends in Triple Stumper
Nancy Lee Grahn and Haley Pullos
2
Nancy Lee Grahn Gives Shocking Update on ‘GH’ Co-Star Haley Pullos’ Life in Prison
Melissa O'Neil as Lucy and Eric Winter as Tim in 'The Rookie' Season 6 Episode 9
3
‘The Rookie’ Stars Talk Chenford & Lucy Undercover in Finale
Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire
4
See Reba McEntire & Melissa Peterman in First Trailer For ‘Happy’s Place’
THE SIMPSONS, from left: Mr. Burns (voice: Harry Shearer), Homer Simpson (voice: Dan Castellaneta) Season 32
5
‘The Simpsons’ Fans Shocked by Mr. Burns’ Voice in New Season