The CW Announces 2024-2025 Primetime Schedule – Which Shows Are Missing?

The CW has unveiled its slate for the fall 2024-2025 season with returning favorites and new titles, including the expansion of the network’s CW Sports content.

Hit scripted series Superman & Lois will return for its final season, and it’s the only pre-Nexstar era show currently on the schedule for next season. Canadian drama series Sullivan’s Crossing is also set to return.

This means popular scripted dramas such as Walker, All American, and All American: Homecoming remain in limbo. None of those shows appear on the fall lineup and aren’t confirmed to return at midseason either.

“No decisions have been made yet on those titles,” a network representative told TVLine.

Instead, the lineup includes new scripted programming, including Joan, starring Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and The Librarians: The Next Chapter, a spinoff of the original fantasy adventure series The Librarians.

In terms of unscripted, the CW will add a brand-new game night featuring Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble — two games families have enjoyed for decades and hosted by fan-favorites LeVar Burton and Raven-Symoné, respectively.

However, various other unscripted series are missing from the schedule, including, FBoy Island, Lovers & Liars, Masters of Illusion, Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Co-productions Wild Cards and Sight Unseen and acquisitions like The Chosen, Family Law, Children Ruin Everything, and Son of a Critch are also absent from the lineup.

Meanwhile, the network is upping its sports content, with WWE NXT set to debut on Tuesday nights, moving over from the USA Network. The CW will also be airing Pac-12 college football and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“The Fall 2024 season is another leap forward in the bold transformation of The CW Network, as we continue building a media brand with broadcast at its core,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. “The CW is currently enjoying three consecutive quarters of growth and we are looking forward to a fall schedule that is stronger than ever.”

Check out the full CW Fall 2024-2025 schedule below.

MONDAY

8:00-9:00PM TRIVIAL PURSUIT (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM SCRABBLE (New Series)

TUESDAY

8:00-10:00PM WWE NXT (Network Debut)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (Season 2)

9:00-10:00PM JOAN (New Series)

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Season 4)

9:00-10:00PM THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER (New Series)

FRIDAY

8:00-8:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season 13)

8:30-9:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Season 2)

SATURDAY

CW SPORTS SATURDAY

SUNDAY

7:00-10:00PM THE CW SUNDAY MOVIE NIGHT