Jared Padalecki Mourns Close Friend James Van Der Beek: ‘Keep In Touch Brother’

What To Know James Van Der Beek passed away, prompting an outpouring of tributes from friends, fans, and colleagues.

Jared Padalecki, a close friend and neighbor, shared a heartfelt tribute highlighting Van Der Beek’s profound impact on his life.

On February 11, fans, friends, and former colleagues of James Van Der Beek mourned the loss of the actor, who passed away following a two-year battle with colorectal cancer.

Best known for his breakout role as Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek, Van Der Beek built a career that extended far beyond his teen drama roots, earning respect for his range and willingness to both embrace and subvert his heartthrob image. His death marks a profound loss for the entertainment community, fans, his friends, and most importantly, his family.

When his wife, Kimberly, announced his passing on Instagram, people flooded the post with messages of sympathy and support. Friends such as Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chad Michael Murray, and others reached out to the mother of six to offer their condolences, share memories, and surround her family with love during the difficult time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames)

Longtime friend Jared Padalecki wrote a tender tribute to Van Der Beek as well, in a post that offered sympathy and expressed what Van Der Beek meant to the Supernatural actor.

“This man. His incredible wife. And their amazing children…. Have all changed me forever…. For the better. To know them, to REALLY know them, is a blessing that I wish everyone could experience,” wrote Padalecki.

“The light, the openness, the curiosity without judgement, the support, the gentle and loving guidance have all helped me better understand what love can look like. I will be forever grateful for the mentorship, the friendship, and the brotherhood. Keep in touch brother. #CarryItForward,” Padalecki concluded in his tribute.

The two were neighbors in the Austin, Texas, area, having both relocated from California. Their proximity ultimately led to Van Der Beek appearing on Padalecki’s series Walker.

The two collaborated on the CW series, which Padalecki starred in and executive produced, when Van Der Beek made a guest appearance in the Season 4 finale, titled “See You Sometime.” The surprise cameo was designed to launch a larger storyline about cults.

“We were going to do the cult next door. So he was supposed to be a cult leader. Ever since James Van Der Beek moved to Austin, we’ve been like, “How do we get him into the show? What can we do?,’ said Padalecki to TVLine. “And this just seemed like the perfect thing, and we finally got him for this part.”

Sadly, the episode ended on a cliffhanger that was never resolved, as the series was officially canceled in May 2024 after four seasons.

Find out how you can help support James Van Der Beek’s family >>