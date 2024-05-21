‘Walker’ Casts Sharon Lawrence — Scoop on Her Sinister Character

Damian Holbrook
Comments
Sharon Lawrence attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Exclusive
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Walker

 More

The great guest stars continue running to Walker!

In the past few weeks, Jared Padalecki‘s Texas Ranger drama has welcomed the returns of Matt Barr (as the late Hoyt Rawlins, via flashback) and his fellow Walker: Independence costar Justin Johnson Cortez, who has been heating up Austin as Det. Luna. And now, the CW hit that had better be renewed is about to get a visit from some major TV royalty.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that SAG award-winning and Emmy-nominated actress Sharon Lawrence (from the equally Western-tinged Joe Picket) is set to debut in the May 22 episode, “Witt’s End,” as a barrel raced-turned-crime boss named Joanna. Described as “a killer in Wranglers,” the only thing that surpasses the villain’s “greedy grit and tenacity is her vendetta against those that have wronged her.” Who that may be remains a mystery, but we’re betting it’s someone with in the Walker camp—especially with that ominous episode title.

Lawrence, who knocked our socks off as A.D.A. Sylvia Costas Sipowicz on NYPD Blue (back when the original Walker, Texas Ranger was airing!), recently had a series regular role in the Paramount+ series Joe Pickett and previously starred opposite Kirsten Dunst in the Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida.

Additional roles include Home Before Dark, Rebel, a stint as serial killer Roberta Lynch on Criminal Minds, and, of course, her Emmy-winning turn as Izzy’s mom on Grey’s Anatomy. And for your Hallmark fans, let’s not forget her role as Phylis Mitchell in The Christmas House and its sequel!

Are 'Walker' and 'All American' Canceled?
Related

Are 'Walker' and 'All American' Canceled?

An accomplished stage actress and 2012 Lunt-Fontane Ten Chimneys Fellow, the multi-hyphenate has myriad theater credits and is also the Second Vice President of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. So clearly, the woman knows how to get the job done…which is bad news for the folks in Joanna’s sights.

Walker, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW

Walker - The CW

Walker where to stream

Walker

Jared Padalecki

Sharon Lawrence

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Will Moseley on American Idol
1
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Will Moseley Opens Up After Final Heartbreak
James Holzhauer and Amy Schneider
2
Who Got Shut Out on ‘Jeopardy! Masters’?
Bridget Regan as Monica and Matthew Glave as Oscar in 'The Rookie' Season 6 Episode 9
3
‘The Rookie’ Finale Scoop on Villain Team-up & Chenford
Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in Chicago PD
4
Will ‘Chicago P.D.’ Reunite Halstead and Upton Before Her Exit?
onnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez in 'Blue Bloods' Season 14 Episode 10 - 'The Heart of a Saturday Night'
5
‘Blue Bloods’ Boss Says Danny & Baez Romance Isn’t Likely