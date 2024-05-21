Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Open Up About Their Marriage Plans

Former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are taking their time when it comes to the matter of marriage.

On Monday’s episode of the couple’s podcast Amy and T.J. Podcast, Robach, 51, and Holmes, 46, opened up to their listeners about money, relationships, and their thoughts on tying the the knot.

“Interestingly, now, with the choice totally in front of us to get married or not for us, we’re kind of on the fence and laughing about it because it doesn’t matter because we know we want to be with each other,” Robach said. “We want to marry each other. We don’t have to necessarily get married because of what that represents. It’s almost for everyone else and not for you.”

“I wanna marry you. I don’t need to,” she clarified. “I want to be married to you. And that’s such a different thing as we sit here and talk about engagement rings and joint accounts.”

Robach went on to explain the distinction between wanting to say I do versus actually taking those words to the altar.

“I get the excitement of all of that and the ring and the and the wedding dress and the all of that. But at the end of the day it’s about the relationship and most importantly it’s about the communication,” she continued. “We all get caught up in the traditions and in the expectations and in what we think we’re supposed to do or what looks like the next thing to do.”

The former co-anchor even pointed out that both she and Holmes have been married before – twice.

“I mean, it’s interesting having gone through this now, both of us twice,” said Robach on the podcast. “And, I know that can be joke material, but I actually think it’s been such hard-earned, God, I mean, just I’ve learned so much through going through both of those relationships and now being, in this one with you.”

Robach was married to the Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue for 13 years. Their divorce was announced publicly in March 2023, though the couple officially separated in August 2022 – just a few months before Robach and Holmes’ own relationship began to spark dating rumors. After stepping away from GMA3 in January 2023, the Robach and Holmes were publicly official and shut down accusations of cheating on their respective exes.

Holmes was wed to Marilee Fiebig for 12 years until their divorce in December 2022. He was also previously married to Amy Ferson.

On the topic of commitment, the couple discussed the role of promise rings in their relationship.

“I am gonna only do a promise ring because things might not work out. I get it,” Holmes said. “That is probably the safe thing to do given the numbers, but something about that feels odd as I sit here with you with a ring around your neck.”

Robach shared that she never received an engagement ring from her ex-husband Shue, saying that her second engagement rind “didn’t exist.” In hindsight, the 51-year-old believes this was a blessing in disguise.

“I also think this is a cautionary tale because we do know that close to 50% of all marriages end in divorce,” Robach said. “If you think you’ve got some valuable property in a ring, no matter how much you spent, wait till you have to try to sell that said ring. It is pennies to what you actually purchased.”