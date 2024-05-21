Rena Sofer and Sanford Bookstaver have said “I do” — again! The General Hospital star and her ex-husband have remarried seven years after getting divorced. Sofer announced the joyous news on May 20 and included photos from their second wedding on social media.

“This weekend on what would have been our 21st wedding anniversary I got to Re-Marry my best friend @sbookstaver once again!” her Instagram post began. “The journey we are about to begin is the most exciting adventure, in a new state and town, but most thrilling is that we get to do it together as husband and wife! The three years we spent apart were humbling and heartbreaking but vital to us finding each other again.”

She continued, “The love I have for you now is the foundation of my life. I can’t imagine another moment NOT walking through life with you hand in hand and our hearts entwined. You are the love of my life, and it’s not ‘oops we did it again’ but I’m so grateful we did it again!”

Sofer and Bookstaver first married in 2003. Their daughter, Avalon, was born in 2005. They announced their divorce in 2017. However, the soap star revealed they had reconciled and gotten engaged in 2019.

Bookstaver also penned a heartfelt tribute to Sofer on his Instagram page in honor of their remarriage. “We were divorced for a few years, spent time apart working on ourselves, and then came back together stronger than ever,” he wrote. “I remarried my best friend and soulmate again! Life with you has never been better, and I’m the luckiest man alive to get to spend the rest of my life with you @rena.sofer Here’s [to] a brand new lifetime together and to all of our new adventures. I love you more than anything in the world.”

Before her first marriage to Bookstaver, Sofer was previously married to her General Hospital co-star Wally Kurth. They share a daughter named Rosabel. Sofer and Kurth divorced in 1997. Sofer returned to General Hospital as Lois in 2023 after a 26-year absence.