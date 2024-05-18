‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Edwin Hodge Teases Ray & Cora’s ‘Lovely’ Wedding

We’ve Hunted Down the News for You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our FBI: Most Wanted Newsletter:

The Fugitive Task Force has something to celebrate in the FBI: Most Wanted Season 5 finale: Ray’s (Edwin Hodge) wedding! But it won’t be without at least a little drama.

This season has seen Ray slowly taking steps with Cora (Caroline Harris), and now, in the May 21 episode, “Powderfinger,” it’s time for their big day. “It is a very lovely ceremony,” Hodge tells TV Insider. “You might see a little internal conflict with Ray in his decision-making when it comes to this new family of his and his job. I think you’re going to get a taste of what it’s like for Ray to actually have to make these decisions as a family man now. And the case married with this beautiful wedding, I think, will leave the audiences waiting for next season.”

In talking to Cora about what’s going on, “he’s got to be very strategic about what he says, how he says what he says,” he continues. “There is the understanding that she has committed to a man whose life is very unpredictable in the sense that he can be gone one minute and he might be on a case for a week, he might be on a case for a day, but it is a sacrifice in a way for Cora, in a sense of not having her husband around and also the dangers of maybe him dying and never coming back.”

As for the case, which Hodge admits it’s Ray’s first priority, it’s “huge,” with the team trying to track down someone threatening Manhattan with a dirty bomb. “It could be catastrophic for the city of New York,” he says. Between that and the wedding, the finale features “two really huge events.”

But in focusing on the joy, Ray’s father (Steven Williams) plans a surprise for the wedding. “They’re from New Orleans, and you can’t have a wedding if you don’t have a second line,” points out Hodge. “The second line is definitely something that is important to the culture down there, and it is only befitting that we added it to the show.”



FBI: Most Wanted, Season 5 Finale, Tuesday, May 21, 10/9c, CBS