It’s almost time to head back to Hell’s Kitchen as Charlie Cox‘s Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, will take center stage once more in Marvel’s upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again.

As we await news on the show’s premiere date, cast, and more, we’re breaking down everything we know so far. Scroll down for the latest updates, and let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments section, below.

When Will Daredevil: Born Again Premiere?

Daredevil: Born Again‘s premiere date is unclear at this time, but production on the upcoming series is currently in full swing. Filming on the series began in early 2023, but was delayed due to strikes and a creative overhaul. Shooting recommenced in early 2024, with fans spotting several of the stars in the streets of New York City, and continues, meaning a premiere date isn’t likely to be announced for a while.

Who Is in Daredevil: Born Again?

Charlie Cox is back as the titular character, who has popped up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and most recently Echo. He originated the role in Netflix‘s former Daredevil series, which is now exclusively on Disney+. Joining Cox is Vincent D’Onofrio as big bad Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, and Jon Bernthal as vigilante Frank Castle, a.k.a. The Punisher. Fans got a tease of a potential team-up between Daredevil and the Punisher in newly-released behind-the-scenes images.

Also returning are Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson as well as Wilson Bethel as Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter. Meanwhile, other previously announced costars include Sandrine Holt, Margarita Levieva, and Michael Gandolfini.

What Is Daredevil: Born Again About?

There is no official logline or description for Daredevil: Born Again‘s plot, but there have been hints at where the story may pick up as an end credit sequence from Echo teased Wilson Fisk’s desire to run for Mayor. This is a plot plucked from the pages of Marvel’s comic books from a run in which Fisk does serve as Mayor of New York City, putting him in direct opposition with Daredevil. Stay tuned for more on the show’s official plot as production continues to take shape.

Who Is Directing Daredevil: Born Again?

Loki duo Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson are directing the series for Disney+. When TV Insider chatted with them in November 2023, the pair had just started work, teasing, “Daredevil is an insanely cool character… We are beyond excited about it.” Fans will have to stay tuned to see what’s in store from the directors.

Daredevil: Born Again, Series Premiere, TBA, Disney+