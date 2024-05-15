CNN and Max will host a presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump this summer. The debate will air live on CNN and stream simultaneously on Max as the two oldest presidential candidates in history go toe-to-toe.

CNN is already putting controls in place to make the most of the allotted time for the debate. Here’s everything we know about it.

When Will Biden & Trump Debate Take Place?

The 2024 presidential debate between the Democratic and Republican candidates will take place live on Thursday, June 27 at 9/8c.

The debate will be held in CNN’s Atlanta studios, but there will be no studio audience. That means no live reactions from the crowd in response to Biden and Trump’s answers and no questions from audience members. It’s possible that questions from voters could be submitted in advance for the moderators to ask on viewers’ behalf. Moderators and additional details will be announced at a later time.

How to Watch the Biden-Trump Presidential Debate

Viewers will be able to watch the 2024 presidential debate on multiple platforms. You can tune in on CNN, Max, CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Max and CNN.com.

Rules for Qualification for the 2024 Presidential Debate

CNN says the follow regarding the qualifications Biden and Trump must meet in order to participate in the debate:

“To qualify for participation, candidates must fulfill the requirements outlined in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution of the United States; file a Statement of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission; a candidate’s name must appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency prior to the eligibility deadline; agree to accept the rules and format of the debate; and receive at least 15 percent in four separate national polls of registered or likely voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting.”

In regards to polling about the debate, CNN has listed the outlets from which it will accept polling information:

“Polls that meet CNN editorial standards and will be considered qualifying polls include those sponsored by: CNN, ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, Marquette University Law School, Monmouth University, NBC News, the New York Times/Siena College, NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College, Quinnipiac University, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post. The polling window to determine eligibility for the debate opened March 13, 2024, and closes seven days before the date of the debate.”