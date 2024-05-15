The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays Alexis Davis on General Hospital, is coming to the defense of her co-star Haley Pullos, who played her daughter, Molly, on the soap since she was 10 years old.

As previously reported, Pullos surrendered to 90 days in jail after appearing in court on Monday, April 29, exactly one year after her April 29, 2023, arrest. She pleaded no contest to the charge of driving under the influence.

“For those who wished for Haley to be punished with no exceptional treatment, you’ll be relieved to know that she’s in Max security solitary confinement along side hardened criminals,” Grahn wrote on a lengthy X thread on Tuesday (May 14). “She’s isolated except for 1 hr a day where she has phone privileges.. today with me…”

Grahn added, “I couldn’t have been more impressed with her strength, her resolve, her accountability. NOT ONE COMPLAINT. Not one “Why me” She’s taking it all and it’s ALL beyond horrible… with stoicism & grace. I am SO incredibly proud of her.”

I couldn’t have been more impressed with her strength, her resolve, her accountability. NOT ONE COMPLAINT. Not one “Why me” She’s taking it all and it’s ALL beyond horrible… with stoicism & grace. I am SO incredibly proud of her. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) May 14, 2024

According to Pullos’ attorney, Mark Daniel Melnick, the soap star is currently serving a three-month sentence at Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California. When she returns to court on July 29, she will be sentenced to five years of probation, 200 hours of community service, and more than $8,000 in restitution.

This stems from an incident in April 2023 when Pullos collided head-on with another vehicle after she swerved and flew over the dividing barrier into oncoming traffic in Pasadena, California. The other driver survived but was reportedly taken to hospital with major injuries.

According to the police report, police searched Pullos’ vehicle and uncovered weed edibles and mini-bottles of tequila. When cops interviewed her, they claimed she showed clear signs of inebriation. She was also said to have struck a firefighter and fought with hospital staff.

She was charged with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher, and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run.

In Grahn’s X thread, she praised the “guards and deputies” at Lynwood prison, saying they “couldn’t have been nicer.” She then blasted the media coverage of Pullos’ arrest and put across her side of the story.

“I’d also like to add that much of what you read about [Pullos] was not true. She’s always been respectful, an A student, never got into a lick of trouble ever & made a terrible terrible mistake 1 night,” Grahn wrote.

“She voluntarily went straight into only rehab that’d take her with serious injuries for 6 wks, not because it was a “country club” as it was reported. I found it for her,” she continued. “It cost her every penny she had & then into sober living for 2 months. Daily therapy until now.”

She voluntarily went straight into only rehab that’d take her with serious injuries for 6 wks, not because it was a “country club” as it was reported. I found it for her. It cost her every penny she had & then into sober living for 2 months. Daily therapy until now. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) May 14, 2024

Grahn also took issue with reports that Pullos allegedly shouted at cops for ruining her “$400” top.

“That $400 blouse the rag narrative made it sound like she coveted over injured lives was borrowed from wardrobe and she was completely incoherent so the narrative that she was a spoiled brat mouthing off to police was meant to get clicks,” she stated.

She also shot down the reports of the incident being a “hit and run,” writing, “She hit a car which immediately made her hit another. Horrendous enough without making it seem like she hit a car and then the entitled celeb intentionally, willfully, ran off & then hit another.”

“It is hard to discern the truth when the media is for sale. What’s true is Hayley drank excessively and got in a car. She is paying for that while at the same time assisting her victim in getting as much compensation as possible,” Grahn concluded.

It is hard to discern the truth when the media is for sale. What’s true is Hayley drank excessively and got in a car. She is paying for that while at the same time assisting her victim in getting as much compensation as possible. Thank God all party’s have and will survive. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) May 14, 2024

Fans shared mixed reactions to Grahn’s posts, with one commenter writing, “Fortunately it’s just a few weeks for her. I sincerely hope she got the help she needed and keeps up with it, the video clips at the time painted a little different story than you do, Nancy. Actions have consequences, glad they are keeping her safe.”

Another wrote, “She has been sentenced to 90 days, not years. A minimum sentence. Solitary is harsh but for her own safety. The people she injured may be living with their injuries the rest of their lives. I believe in redemption and forgiveness for ppl who do the work. This is part of that work.”

“Why the hell in solitary confinement?!” asked another, to which Grahn replied, “Because the rags made her famous and she would get beat up in general population. It’s getting the crap kicked out of you or solitary. Those were the choices.”

“Thank you for your skillful clarity (the blouse!!! my heart breaks for her). And please send her “our” compassion and confidence in her future. Hope to welcome her back across the threshold soon,” added another.

“As a person who lost someone through someone’s choice to drive while impaired it’s difficult to gather up sympathy for someone who’s made that same choice,” said one commenter.

Another added, “I’m praying for her and all involved. We were all young once and used poor judgment. I just want her to be able to turn this around so she can work again. I’ve always loved her as Molly.”