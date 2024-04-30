‘General Hospital’ Star Haley Pullos Sent to Jail for 90 Days After DUI Crash

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Haley Pullos, who plays Molly Lansing-Davis on General Hospital, has been sent to prison for 90 days after pleading no contest to DUI charges.

As reported by People, Pullos surrendered to 90 days in Pasadena City Jail after appearing in court on Monday, April 29, exactly one year after her April 29, 2023, arrest. She pleaded no contest to the charge of driving under the influence and is set to be sentenced on July 29.

A police report of the incident noted Pullos collided head-on with another vehicle after she swerved and flew over the dividing barrier into oncoming traffic in Pasadena, California. The other driver survived but was reportedly taken to hospital with major injuries.

Police searched Pullos’ vehicle and uncovered weed edibles and mini-bottles of tequila. When cops interviewed her, they claimed she showed clear signs of inebriation. She was also said to have struck a firefighter and fought with hospital staff.

She was charged with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher, and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run.

Pullos’ attorney, Mark Daniel Melnick, told People that in addition to 90 days in jail, his client must serve five years probation, 200 hours of community service, and pay $8,260 in restitution to Courteney Wilder, the other driver involved in the crash. Her driver’s license will also be suspended for a year.

Wilder is also seeking damages and filed a lawsuit against the soap star back in January. According to court documents, Pullos’ legal team denied “generally and specifically each and every allegation” Wilder made in her suit.

“Haley is very grateful to the court for a minimum sentence and for recognizing her remorse and the strides she has made in her sobriety,” Melnick said in a statement to People.

Following the incident, General Hospital producers replaced Pullos with Holiday Mia Kriegel, who took over the role of Molly for nine episodes, starting in May 2023. Pullos had been in the role since 2009.