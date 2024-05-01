‘General Hospital’ Sets ‘Santa Barbara’ Reunion: Lane Davies Cast as Attorney With Connection to Alexis

Stephanie Sloane
Comments
Lane Davies and Nancy Lee Grahn
Stanislas Callas; ABC

General Hospital is hosting another Santa Barbara reunion!

Soap alum Lane Davies has been tapped to play Fergus Byrne, an attorney who crosses paths with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

The actor is best known for playing Mason Capwell, one-half of Santa Barbara‘s über-popular supercouple alongside Grahn’s Julia Wainwright in the ’80s. Davies played the black-sheep son of the wealthy Capwell family from 1984 through 1989.

The actor first reunited with former SB costar Grahn on General Hospital over two decades ago in 2002 when he starred as Dr. Cameron Lewis. Davies departed the ABC soap in 2004.

SANTA BARBARA - Nancy Lee Grahn, Lane Davies

New World Television/courtesy Everett Collection

Daytime fans may also recognize Davies from his role as Evan Whyland on Days of Our Lives from 1981 to 1982, or when he filled in for Ronn Moss as Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful in 1992.

Davies has also appeared on primetime series like 3rd Rock from the Sun, The Practice, and Scrubs.

He will make his debut as Fergus Byrne on General Hospital the week of May 22.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC, Check Local Listings

General Hospital - ABC

General Hospital where to stream

General Hospital

