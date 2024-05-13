Ellen DeGeneres is returning to television for the first time since her long-running talk show ended in 2022, as the comedian will take a new stand-up routine to Netflix later this year.

The streamer announced DeGeneres’ new special, which will reportedly serve as her last, revealing that the special will be produced by Ben Winston and Fulwell73. Regarding the show’s premise, DeGeneres shared a revealing quote about what topics will be discussed onstage.

“To answer the questions everyone is asking me: Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life,” she added about wife and actress Portia de Rossi.

As fans of DeGeneres will recall, the former talk show host found herself embroiled in controversy toward the end of her show’s run after toxic workplace allegations behind the scenes. While DeGeneres doesn’t specifically reference this in the quote, it seems heavily implied, hinting that some big insights may loom on the horizon.

This untitled special will serve as DeGeneres’s second on Netflix following her 2018 show Relatable. “There is nobody quite like Ellen. She is a true legend and pioneer in so many ways. We can’t wait to bring fans another one of her hilarious comedy specials later this year,” Robbie Praw, VP of Stand-Up and Comedy Formats at Netflix shared in a statement.

The news comes as DeGeneres prepares to embark on a multi-city tour beginning June 19th in San Diego, California. Considered a television icon best known for hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show for 19 seasons, DeGeneres’s talk show took home more than 60 Daytime Emmys throughout its run.

Stay tuned for more on the upcoming special and title in the months ahead, and let us know if you plan to tune in when it drops later this year on Netflix.

Untitled Ellen DeGeneres Comedy Special, Premiere, TBA, Netflix