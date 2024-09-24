‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale, Ellen’s Last Laugh, ‘Murder in a Small Town,’ ‘Frontline’ Examines the Presidential ‘Choice’

Trae Patton / NBC

America’s Got Talent

Season Finale 8/7c

A sure sign that fall has officially arrived: the season finale of the summer’s top-rated talent contest. All of the Top 10 will be on hand for the announcement of the $1 million winner, but in classic tradition, the two-hour finale is front-loaded with special guests. Top of the roster is Olympic gymnastics sensation Simone Biles & the Gold Over America Tour, with performances from The Voice coach Michael Bublé, Neal Schon and members of Journey, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, singer-songwriter Andra Day, DJ/producer Steve Aoki, the Las Vegas cast of Magic Mike and AGT alums Detroit Youth Choir.

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval

Special

With the droll irony that has distinguished her comedy through a successful stand-up career, a groundbreaking sitcom and a long-running hit daytime show, Ellen DeGeneres takes the stage for her first comedy special in six years and which she says is her last. Ever. She riffs about getting “kicked out of show business” after revelations that the “Be Kind to One Another” queen of daytime may not always have been as kind as her image. Now seemingly content with gardening and raising chickens, Ellen still finds absurdities in daily life.

Murder in a Small Town

Series Premiere 9/8c

“Something about small towns, you get to be who you are,” muses newly arrived police chief Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland), a soft-spoken and soulful sort who left the big city for British Columbia’s “Sunshine Coast.” In the seaside town of Gibsons, Alberg settles in for some low-key sleuthing in a series based on the novels of L.R. Wright. Sutherland conveys a quiet authority as well as vulnerability in his new relationship with town librarian Cassandra Lee (Smallville’s Kristin Kreuk). In the 90-minute opener, James Cromwell guest-stars as a widower who Alberg suspects may be implicated in the bludgeoning murder of an elderly local.

Frontline

Special 9/8c

Every presidential election season since 1988, this peerless documentary series takes a deep dive into the life stories of the contenders in The Choice, a parallel investigative biography of the Republican and Democratic candidate. This year’s special, capturing the turbulence of an extraordinary political season, features interviews with biographers, journalists, associates, advisers and critics to present a full picture of the forces that shaped the lives, characters and political ambitions of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Only Murders in the Building

A voicemail from the late Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) leads to suspicion that her killer may be involved with the Only Murders movie production. Among the suspects: screenwriter and podcast fanboy Marshall (Pachinko’s Jin Ha), who gushes over the “classic trio bickering” when they interrogate him. The intrigue leads to a photo shoot that more than lives up to its name. And while there’s plenty of competition, this episode features one of the funniest surprise cameos to date.

