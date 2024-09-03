Ellen DeGeneres‘ final standup special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval has set its Netflix premiere date as the streamer unveiled a first-look photo of the comic on stage.

For Your Approval will debut globally on Tuesday, September 24, and serves as an unofficial follow-up to DeGeneres’ 2018 special, Relatable, which was her first with the streamer. As previously announced, For Your Approval will be DeGeneres’ last-ever standup special, and will address the controversy that surrounded her final seasons of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

As DeGeneres confirmed in a statement, “To answer the questions everyone is asking me – Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special. Yes, Portia really is that pretty in real life.” The “it” part of that statement is in reference to toxic workplace allegations that were raised ahead of the final season of her talk show which ended in 2022.

This marks DeGeneres’ first return to the standup stage in six years, capping off a historic career in comedy. In For Your Approval, DeGeneres is addressing what she’s been doing since being “kicked out of show business.” Ranging from the topics of raising chickens and parallel parking to becoming a brand-name celebrity, DeGeneres is going deep into her standup roots to bring laughs to viewers.

The special is being produced for television by Ben Winston and Fulwell 73 Productions with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. For Your Approval is being directed by Joel Gallen.

As teased, above, Netflix has unveiled a first-look photo of DeGeneres on stage for the comedy special, stay tuned for more from the special before it drops on the streamer later this fall.

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, Premieres Tuesday, September 24, Netflix