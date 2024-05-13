Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Whoopi Goldberg has a message for Donald Trump. On Monday’s edition of The View, the cohost responded to a late-night post the embattled former president posted about her, indicating she was planning to leave the country (presumably in the event he wins the election this November).

The post, which Trump shared on his social media site at 1:22 a.m. Monday morning, featured a picture of Goldberg with the caption: “I’m moving to Canada. For sure this time!” Upon sharing the image, Trump added, “Canada doesn’t want you Whoopi, NOBODY DOES!!!”

During a hot topic discussion in which Goldberg and the other show cohosts discussed the latest in Trump’s campaign and criminal trial news, she addressed the post.

“You know what I’m a little agitated about? That man has something to say to me! He saw a meme… that said I was leaving the country. People always see these crazy memes saying I’m gonna leave the country if he gets in there. Somebody else said I was leaving, was sending suggestions for people to take my place,” Goldberg explained of the message.

She then responded with a direct message to Trump himself, saying, “Look I’m not going anywhere. And it’s not for the reason, you little snowflake, it’s not for the reason you would think. He said nobody wanted me. Honey, you know what, it wouldn’t matter if no one here wanted me. I know where I’m going to be because I got a contract, so I’m going to be here where I’m wanted for the next couple of years.”

#WhoopiGoldberg reacts to former Pres. Trump attacking her on social media: "I'm not going anywhere…it's not for the reason, snowflake, it's not for the reason you might think." pic.twitter.com/Y7Rw4L8Spu — The View (@TheView) May 13, 2024

The View, weekdays, check local listings