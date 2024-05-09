Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

There have been many awkward moments in the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and this one is definitely getting added to the list. In TV Insider’s exclusive preview of the May 9 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, a nurse tries to shoot her shot with Winston (Anthony Hill) and asks him out.

The nurse wants to grab a drink with Winston to get to know him better. Winston’s flattered but he holds off on the date. “My schedule’s a little crazy right now, but I’ll keep that in mind.” Thankfully, the nurse doesn’t see this as a total rejection. She walks away with a smile on her face.

Unfortunately for Winston, Richard (James T. Pickens) witnesses this flirty exchange. Richard, who just happens to be his ex Maggie’s (Kelly McCreary) father! “She seems nice,” Richard says to Winston.

Even though Maggie left for Chicago last season, Richard and Winston are still working together in Seattle. Winston married Richard’s daughter in Season 17, but their relationship soon started experiencing problems. When Maggie bid farewell to Seattle, Winston didn’t follow her. They wanted to dedicate themselves to their careers more than their marriage.

In the Season 19 finale, Winston and Maggie hooked up when they were both in Boston. Afterward, Winston mentioned getting divorced. He wanted to continue focusing on his career after becoming chief of cardio at Grey Sloan. The on-again, off-again couple ultimately decided to put a hold on a divorce. They’re married but apart at the moment. However, it’s unclear how they feel about dating other people during this separation.

In Season 20 Episode 7, titled “She Used to Be Mine,” an unexpectedly complex case brings back painful memories for Simone (Alexis Floyd). Jules (Adelaide Kane) and Blue (Harry Shum Jr.) make a high-stakes bet on who can finish their procedure log first. Meanwhile, Richard suspects Winston is avoiding him.

