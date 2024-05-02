Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Teddy Altman is bouncing back. After surviving a terrifying health crisis, Teddy’s back in the OR. It hasn’t been easy, and Kim Raver is thrilled about this next chapter for Teddy in Grey’s Anatomy Season 20.

Raver tells TV Insider that Teddy nearly losing her life “changes her perspective on everything.” She adds, “But again, what I love about [her is] she’s kind of unstoppable. She’s like, ‘Put me back in, coach,’ but I think that she definitely has a new perspective on life.”

The actress teases that Teddy has upcoming scenes with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) regarding “stuff that’s brewing with what Teddy is doing.” She continues, “I think, again, she’s back in that, life is short, so I’m going to help as much as I can and take risks, but we’ll see where those kind of pay off or don’t pay off.”

Throughout Teddy’s comeback, Yasuda (Midori Francis) has proven to be someone the Chief of Surgery can rely on. “It reminds me a little bit of Teddy and Cristina [Sandra Oh], how they work together, but in a very different, new way,” Raver explains. “I think Teddy had to really kind of be very hard love with Cristina. She really needed it because Cristina’s character was so just passionate and combative, and it’s really interesting the approach that Teddy is now taking with the new interns.”

After holding in her feelings about almost dying, Teddy finally broke down in tears to Yasuda in an earlier episode this season. Raver says it’s “wonderful” for Teddy to be “vulnerable” with someone that she’s mentoring. “She’s really kind of seen Teddy at her most vulnerable, but yet [Teddy’s] now teaching [Yasuda] how to go through her moments of not being sure. It’s a really beautiful relationship between them.”

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 has a shortened episode count with just 10 episodes, but Raver says the final episode of the season “does not disappoint.”

She reveals that showrunner Meg Marinis did “an incredible job of weaving what she started in the premiere episode. A lot of those things, those strings come together. The interns are facing what they did with Sam Sutton [Sam Page], so that’s going to be explosive and exciting, stuff between me and Ellen that is going to be really interesting with Amelia [Caterina Scorsone]. There’s so much that she was able to kind of come to that heightened finale cliffhanger moment.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 20, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC